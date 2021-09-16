U.S. markets open in 7 hours 42 minutes

Central Air Conditioning Market to Reach USD 46.62 billion by 2027; Covid-19 Pandemic to Affect Sales and Production of Central ACs, says Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

Leading companies in the central air conditioning market are DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd., Lennox International Inc., Carrier, Blue Star Limited., Haier Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, FUJITSU GENERAL, Nortek Global HVAC, Trane, LG Electronics and others

Pune, India, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global central air conditioning market size is projected to reach USD 46.62 billion by the end of 2027. The increasing investment in technological intervention will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Central Air Conditioning Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Split System, Packaged Unit, and Rooftop System), By Application (Residential and Commercial) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 32.94 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/central-air-conditioning-market-102842

List of companies profiled in the report:

• DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.

• Lennox International Inc.

• Carrier

• Blue Star Limited.

• Haier Inc.

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• FUJITSU GENERAL

• Nortek Global HVAC

• Trane

• LG Electronics

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020 to 2027

Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR

4.5 %

2027 Value Projection

USD 46.62 Billion

Base Year

2019

Market Size in 2019

USD 32.84 Billion

Historical Data for

2016 to 2018

No. of Pages

120

Segments covered

Size, Share, Type, Application,Geography

Growth Drivers

Increasing Inclination of Consumers Towards Energy-Efficient Systems

Split System to Clutch Highest Market Share in the Forecast Period

Commercial Application to Witness Highest Growth Rate in the Near Future

Pitfalls & Challenges

Rapid Spread of COVID-19 Hinders the Market Growth Globally

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/central-air-conditioning-market-102842

Central air conditioning is a centralized cooling system that is used in residential and commercialized spaces. The product is widely used in large commercial spaces due to the ability of the product to regulate the temperature of large spaces. The use of technologically advanced concepts has led to improved product operations, subsequently leading to a wider product adoption across the world. The presence of several large scale companies will have a positive impact on the growth of the overall market in the foreseeable future. The use of artificial intelligence and the internet of things (IoT) will fuel the demand for the product across the world. Central air conditioner systems are widely used in applications such as airports, hotels, multiplexes, and hospitals across the world. The high investment in the research and development of efficient products will aid the growth of the market in the coming years.

Increasing Number of Product Launches Will Have a Positive Impact on Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of product launches will have a huge impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. The high investment in product R&D has led to several product innovations in recent years. The presence of several large scale companies and their efforts in the development of sustainable products will bode well for the market in the coming years. In July 2019, LG Electronics unveiled a new sustainable central air condition system. The company introduced a new green AC that works on a multi-split VRF system at the Mega Clima HVAC Exhibition at Lagos. LG Electronic’s latest product will cater to the increasing demand for sustainable products aimed at reducing the adverse effects of greenhouse gas effects. LG’s latest sustainable central AC will not just help the company generate substantial revenue, but will also have a positive impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/central-air-conditioning-market-102842

Asia Pacific to Dominate the Market; Efforts taken to Upgrade Existing Systems to Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing market trends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to account for the highest market share. The increasing number of commercial buildings and the increasing construction activities will have a positive impact on the growth of the regional market. The rising building and construction industry in countries such as India and China will aid the growth of the regional market. As of 2019, the market in Asia Pacific was worth USD 11.65 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. The market in North America will witness considerable growth owing to the rising disposable income in several countries across this region.

Industry Developments:

  • February 2018: Fujitsu General announced that it has invested USD 200 million for manufacturing facility setup of air conditioners in Andhra Pradesh

Quick Buy - Central Air Conditioning Market Research Report:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102842

Major Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Approach

    • Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Porter’s Five Force Analysis

  • Global Central Air Conditioning Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Type (Value)

      • Split System

      • Packaged Unit

      • Rooftop System

    • Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (Value)

      • Residential

      • Commercial

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region (Value)

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Latin America

  • North America Central Air Conditioning Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Type (Value)

      • Split System

      • Packaged Unit

      • Rooftop System

    • Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (Value)

      • Residential

      • Commercial

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country (Value)

      • United States

      • Canada

  • Europe Central Air Conditioning Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Type (Value)

      • Split System

      • Packaged Unit

      • Rooftop System

    • Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (Value)

      • Residential

      • Commercial

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country (Value)

      • U.K.

      • France

      • Germany

      • Italy

      • Rest of Europe

TOC Continued…!

Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/central-air-conditioning-market-102842

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Walk in Coolers and Freezers Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Indoor, Outdoor) By Application (Commercial Kitchen and Restaurants, Retail Stores, Cold Storage Warehouse, Pharmaceuticals, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Energy Recovery Ventilator Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Wall-mount, Ceiling-mount, Cabinet), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Smart Elevator Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Setup (New Deployment, Modernization and Maintenance), By Installation (Low & Mid Rise and High Rise), By Carriage (Passenger and Freight), By Application (Residential, Commercial and Industrial) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Bucket Elevator Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Centrifugal and Continuous), By Industry (Cement, Food & Beverages, Chemical, Power & Energy, Paper & Pulp, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Lathe Machines Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (CNC, Conventional), By Application (Automotive, General Machinery, Precision Machinery, Transport Machinery, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd

Read Press Release : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/central-air-conditioning-market-9971


