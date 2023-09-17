Central Asia Metals First Half 2023 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$93.6m (down 18% from 1H 2022).

Net income: US$20.8m (down 61% from 1H 2022).

Profit margin: 22% (down from 47% in 1H 2022).

EPS: US$0.11 (down from US$0.30 in 1H 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Central Asia Metals Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 4.5%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 42%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to stay flat during the next 3 years, in line with the revenue forecast for the Metals and Mining industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Metals and Mining industry.

The company's shares are up 2.2% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Central Asia Metals.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.