Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.09

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.09 per share on the 22nd of May. The yield is still above the industry average at 9.1%.

Central Asia Metals' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 112% of what it was earning. It will be difficult to sustain this level of payout so we wouldn't be confident about this continuing.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 40.6%. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 62% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.127 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.227. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.0% over that duration. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Central Asia Metals might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's not great to see that Central Asia Metals' earnings per share has fallen at approximately 7.3% per year over the past five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

Central Asia Metals' Dividend Doesn't Look Great

In summary, it's not great to see that the dividend is being cut, but it is probably understandable given that the current payment level was quite high. The company's earnings aren't high enough to be making such big distributions, and it isn't backed up by strong growth or consistency either. Considering all of these factors, we wouldn't rely on this dividend if we wanted to live on the income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Central Asia Metals that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

