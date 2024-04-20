Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.09

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.09 per share on the 22nd of May. However, the dividend yield of 8.7% still remains in a typical range for the industry.

Central Asia Metals' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was much higher than its earnings. Without profits and cash flows increasing, it would be difficult for the company to continue paying the dividend at this level.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 61.2%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 54%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from $0.127 total annually to $0.223. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.8% per annum over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Central Asia Metals might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. In the last five years, Central Asia Metals' earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 7.3% per annum. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

Central Asia Metals' Dividend Doesn't Look Great

In summary, it's not great to see that the dividend is being cut, but it is probably understandable given that the current payment level was quite high. The company's earnings aren't high enough to be making such big distributions, and it isn't backed up by strong growth or consistency either. Considering all of these factors, we wouldn't rely on this dividend if we wanted to live on the income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Central Asia Metals that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

