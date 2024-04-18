Central Atlantic region gas prices rose from last week: See how much here

Regional gas prices rose for the second consecutive week and reached an average of $3.53 per gallon of regular fuel on Monday, up from last week's price of $3.48 per gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The average fuel price in the Central Atlantic region has risen about 14 cents since last month. According to the EIA, gas prices across the region in the last year have been as low as $3.18 on Jan. 15, 2024, and as high as $3.85 on Aug. 7, 2023.

A year ago, the average gas price in the Central Atlantic region was 2% higher at $3.61 per gallon.

>> INTERACTIVE: See how your area's gas prices have changed over the years at data.heraldmailmedia.com.

The average gas price in the United States last week was $3.63, making prices in the Central Atlantic region about 2.6% lower than the nation's average. The average national gas price is up from last week's average of $3.59 per gallon.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration's tally of prices in the Central Atlantic states includes Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

