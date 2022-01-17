Central Bank of Malaysia is Testing Efficiency of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)
BeInCrypto –
Central Bank of Malaysia, also known as Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), recently replied to a query from Bloomberg about testing a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). BNM is studying the usefulness of creating and employing a cryptocurrency for the nation.
This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto