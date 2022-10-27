Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc, Sp Mortgage Bank Plc & Savings Banks Group: Release of Financial Statements for 2022 will be published on 16th of February 2023

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc, Sp Mortgage Bank Plc & Savings Banks Group

Stock Exchange Release

27th of October 2022 at 8 am (CET +1)

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc and Sp Mortgage Bank Plc will publish their Board of Directors Report and IFRS Financial Statements 2022 on 16th of February 2023. Savings Banks Group will publish their Releases of Financial Statements for 2022 at the same time on 16th of February 2023. All will be published as a stock exchange release and can be also found at www.saastopankki.fi .

CENTRAL BANK OF SAVINGS BANKS FINLAND PLC, SP MORTGAGE BANK PLC & SAVINGS BANKS GROUP

Further information:

Karri Alameri,

Managing Director

Savings Banks Union Coop

karri.alameri@saastopankki.fi

+358 45 656 5250

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc belongs to the Savings Banks Amalgamation. The role of the Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc is to ensure the liquidity and borrowing activities of the Savings Banks Group. It acquires funds and operates in the money markets and capital markets on behalf of the Group as well as manages payment transfers. The Central Bank also manages the internal balancing of the Group's liquidity.



