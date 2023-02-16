U.S. markets open in 7 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,161.50
    +3.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,170.00
    -4.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,758.50
    +28.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,967.30
    +1.80 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.26
    +0.67 (+0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.70
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.65
    +0.08 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0705
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.23
    -0.68 (-3.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2030
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9810
    +0.0210 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,705.80
    +2,560.69 (+11.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    559.55
    +53.43 (+10.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,997.83
    +43.98 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.44
    +194.58 (+0.71%)
     

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc: Annual Financial Report 2022

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc
·1 min read

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc's IFRS financial statements and Board of Directors' report for 2022 have been published.

Stock Exchange Release
16th of February 2023 at 8 am (CET +1)

The IFRS financial statements and Board of Directors' report for 2022 have been published. The materials are attached to this release and available in English and Finnish at www.saastopankki.fi.

Further information:

Kai Brander, Managing Director
Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc
kai.brander@saastopankki.fi
+358 50 384 8220

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc is part of the Savings Banks Amalgamation and Savings Banks Group and operates as Group's central credit institution. Central Bank of Savings Banks' role is to ensure liquidity and wholesale funding of the Savings Banks Group via operating in the money and capital markets, issue payment cards, and provide payment transfer and account operator services.

Attachments


Recommended Stories