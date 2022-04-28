Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc & Savings Banks Group: Half-Year Reports January–June 2022 will be published on 11 August 2022

Motley Fool

The Nasdaq Composite index is 20% off its all-time high, but even that much damage is not entirely reflective of the pain many investors in the tech space have felt. Despite remaining strong financially and operationally, dozens of technology companies are down more than 40% from their all-time highs. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are both in this group, falling 81% and 62%, respectively, from their all-time highs even though the companies are seeing impressive adoption rates and financial improvements.