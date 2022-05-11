Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc: The Savings Bank Centre, part of the Savings Banks Group, is planning to reorganise its operations

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc

Stock Exchange Release

11th of May 2022 at 9:30

The Savings Bank Centre initiates change negotiations concerning the personnel of the Savings Banks’ Union Coop, Savings Bank Services Ltd, Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc, Sp-Fund Management Company Ltd and Sb Life Insurance Ltd. Approximately 470 people are involved in the change negotiation. ​

If the planned measures are implemented, it is estimated that a cessation will take place in a maximum of 45 positions. In addition, some tasks may change substantially. Potential redundancies will be limited by reallocating employees to new tasks and roles. The final personnel effects will be confirmed after the negotiations.​

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc belongs to the Savings Banks Amalgamation and Savings Banks Group and acts as Group's central credit institution. Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc's role is to ensure liquidity and wholesale funding of the Savings Banks Group via operating in the money and capital markets, to operate payment transfers and issuance of payment cards.



