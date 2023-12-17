Central Bucks South grad lands on Forbes 30 under 30. Here's how he's made a difference

At first glance, it’s easy to dismiss Josh Fields as just another fresh face still figuring out his place in the world.

After all, he’s only 25.

But once you get him talking about the barriers faced by young adults with disabilities, it’s clear Fields is no ordinary 20-something.

“There are gaps," he said in a 2022 interview. "Where can we start to plug these gaps and where can we start to make these opportunities exist for our young adults? "

The Next Step Programs participant, Julia Shirey, left, of Chalfont, shares some of her writing with Josh Fields, co-founder and CEO of the Doylestown nonprofit, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

In 2015, when Fields was 16, he and his friend, Ricky Price, who was 23 at the time, co-founded The Next Step Programs, a nonprofit dedicated to building opportunities for young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

It was through his continued work in the disabilities community that Fields was named to The Forbes 30 Under 30 2024 Social Impact list.

“This year’s listmakers were handpicked from more than a thousand nominations, and narrowed down by Forbes editors and a panel of all-star judges in the social impact space,” the article read.

Fields was one of 30 people to appear on this year’s list, which included young leaders focused on inequality, helping the environment or creating a safer world.

More on The Next Step Programs: CB South grads' nonprofit gives those with disabilities 'access to the lives they want to lead'

“This honor will hopefully draw more attention to the lack of opportunities for people with disabilities after high school, and push employers, universities, and the greater community to create pathways for people with disabilities to lead everyday lives,” Fields said.

“I am beyond honored to receive this recognition, but am equally honored to be surrounded by participants, staff, volunteers, families, and donors who have fought to pave the way forward for TNS since 2015. I am proud of The Next Step Programs, and excited to see what doors becoming a Forbes 30 Under 30 lister will open for our organization."

Story continues

What is The Next Step Programs?

Victoria Atkinson, of Perkasie, participates in an excursion to the Doylestown Rock Gym in Doylestown Township, as part of The Next Step Program's Explore Bucks County program, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

The Next Step Programs directly serves young adults and their families through programs designed to help participants develop skills for employment, independent living, self-advocacy, and social interaction — all with the purpose of helping each individual achieve their goals and feel a sense of belonging in their communities.

Founded in Bucks County with its headquarters in Doylestown Borough, the nonprofit has since expanded into Montgomery, Cumberland, Chester and Lancaster counties.

What is the Forbes 30 Under 30?

Forbes has been publishing its 30 Under 30 list for 13 years, according to its website.

In the U.S., the list includes 600 people in total across 20 industries: art and style, consumer technology, education, energy, enterprise technology, finance, food and drink, games, healthcare, Hollywood and entertainment, manufacturing and industry, marketing and advertising, media, music, retail and commerce, science, social media, social impact, sports, and venture capital.

More: Council Rock's STARboro Cafe serves up on-the-job learning for students with special needs

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: CB South grad, Bucks nonprofit leader named on Forbes 30 under 30 list