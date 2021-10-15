U.S. markets open in 6 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,442.00
    +13.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,889.00
    +105.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,074.25
    +37.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,278.80
    +6.70 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.08
    +0.77 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.60
    -5.30 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.53
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1620
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.86
    -1.78 (-9.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3705
    +0.0028 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0930
    +0.4160 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,530.29
    +1,815.68 (+3.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,413.83
    +38.61 (+2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.71
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

Central Chinese city tops provincial business environment ranking

·2 min read

ZHENGZHOU, China, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China SCIO:

Central China's Henan province unveiled a provincial business environment ranking Tuesday.

The list ranked the city of Xinzheng first among the 104 county-level cities in the province. Xinzheng falls under the administrative jurisdiction of the provincial capital Zhengzhou.

Xinzheng was rated as "excellent" in six out of 12 first-level indicators including construction permits, property registration, access to credit, contract enforcement, tendering and bidding, and credit environment. It also received the mark of "good" in the categories of business startup, access to electricity, access to water, government services, market regulation, and protection of companies' rights and interests.

In addition, Xinzheng ranked among the province's top 10 in terms of contract enforcement, tendering and bidding, credit environment, and property registration.

The city has been giving vigorous efforts to improve its business environment. In recent years, Xinzheng made the government services of over 660 administrative items available online, and 302 items available on mobile phones. It also made the services of 1,634 examination and approval items available in its government service hall.

Meanwhile, government service providers consolidated its 30 departmental windows for government services to four windows offering comprehensive services. Having streamlined its administration and registration services, the city now counts over 100,000 market entities, the highest among county-level cities in the province.

Statistics show that Xinzheng outperformed all other county-level cities in Henan last year in terms of tax revenue, fixed-asset investment, retail sales of consumer goods, and so on.

Furthermore, the city has taken the lead in the province to develop and build a hall for project bidding without meeting face to face based on blockchain technologies. With the innovative public service trading platform, Xinzheng became the only county-level city in the province selected to participate in a subnational e-procurement system assessment project carried out by the World Bank in China.

http://english.scio.gov.cn/chinavoices/2021-10/15/content_77811742.htm

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/central-chinese-city-tops-provincial-business-environment-ranking-301401050.html

SOURCE China SCIO

