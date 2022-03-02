U.S. markets open in 4 hours 40 minutes

Central and Eastern Europe $10.68 Billion Data Center Market Outlook & Forecasts to 2027

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Central and Eastern Europe Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Central and Eastern Europe data center market witnessed investments of USD 7.25 billion in 2021 and will witness investments of USD 10.68 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.67 % during 2022-2027.

Increasing data traffic has created additional demand for developing many data centers that support data generated by businesses and consumers. The use of cloud computing services and applications will continue to grow across Central and Eastern Europe countries, leading to further development of large data centers in the market.

The market is driven by the rapid growth in cloud, IoT, AI, and ML, which are driving investments from data center service providers. In 2021, more than 25 data center projects were launched or were under construction in the Central and Eastern Europe region.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Several new data center investors namely, NTT Global Data Centers, DATA4, ClusterPower, Vantage Data Centers, Equinix, Digital Realty, have announced multiple investments, thus aiding market growth for data centers.

Submarine cable investments will improve in-land connectivity and reduce latency, thereby boosting the market growth in Central and Eastern Europe. Russia is among the major countries working on improving in-land connectivity.

The government's interest to promote data center investments through the land for development, reducing electricity tariff, and renewable energy procurement will drive the market during the forecast period.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

The data center IT infrastructure market is growing due to the high consumption of Internet-based services. Technologies such as cloud, big data, and IoT are growing the demand for data centers and IT infrastructure. The market for IT infrastructure is increasing due to investments in hyperscale data centers, thereby propelling the growth of the market.

The data center market is witnessing high penetration of AI-based infrastructure solutions, which will drive overall growth due to exponential data generation driven by improvement in fixed broadband and wireless network connectivity to accelerate the market's growth.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Rapid development in connectivity and adoption of cloud and IoT have been strong enablers of the data center market industry growth in Russia. The deployment of a 5G network in major cities of Russia, including Moscow and Saint Petersburg, will increase the demand for data computation and data storage from connected devices in business and consumer segments.

Rapid investments in technology and network connectivity, favorable government support, the growing OTT and gaming market, GDPR implementation, and new cloud region announcements by hyperscale operators will be strong drivers for the Poland data center industry in the coming years.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Global cloud service providers such as Amazon Web Services, Oracle, Google, and Microsoft are expanding their presence with new cloud regions. As these providers already have a strong physical presence in metro cities in the country and are the major adopters of high-density, mission-critical servers, storage infrastructure, and network infrastructure for the benefit of the market.

Flash storage arrays that match the performance requirement of Central and Eastern European enterprises will witness higher adoption in the market. Flash will become a mandatory storage platform for HPE, Dell, IBM, Huawei, Lenovo, NetApp, and Cisco are among the major revenue generators in the market.

KEY MARKET DRIVERS

  • 5G to Boost Edge Data Center Deployment

  • Sustainable Initiatives Increase among Data Center Operators

  • Increased Adoption of AI-Based Infrastructure

  • Increasing Smart City Development and Other Government Initiatives

  • Cloud Connectivity to Drive Demand for Data Centers

  • Covid-19 on Data Center Market

  • IoT & Big Data Drive Demand for Data Center

  • Data Center Investments Continue to Rise

Key IT Infrastructure Providers

  • Arista Networks

  • Atos

  • Broadcom

  • Cisco Systems

  • Dell Technologies

  • Extreme Networks

  • Fujitsu

  • Hitachi Vantara

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

  • Huawei Technologies

  • IBM

  • Inspur

  • Juniper Networks

  • Lenovo

  • NetApp

  • Pure Storage

Key Support Infrastructure Providers

  • 3M

  • ABB

  • Aermec

  • Airedale International Air Conditioning

  • Aksa Power Generation

  • Alfa Laval

  • Carrier

  • Caterpillar

  • Condair

  • Cummins

  • Daikin Applied

  • Delta Electronics

  • Eaton

  • HITEC Power Protection

  • Johnson Controls

  • KyotoCooling

  • Legrand

  • Mitsubishi Electric

  • Perkins Engines

  • Piller Power Systems

  • Rittal

  • Rolls-Royce

  • Schneider Electric

  • Siemens

  • STULZ

  • Trane (Ingersoll Rand)

  • Vertiv

Key Construction Contractors

  • AODC

  • Arup

  • AECOM

  • Aurora Group

  • DataDome

  • Deerns

  • Dipl-Ing. H. C. Hollige

  • Etop

  • Fluor Corporation

  • Free Technologies Engineering

  • GreenMDC

  • Haka Moscow

  • ICT Facilities

  • IMOS

  • ISG

  • KKCG Group

  • Mace

  • PORR Group

  • STRABAG

  • TECHKO

  • Tetra Tech

  • Qumak

  • Warbud

  • Winthrop Engineering and Contracting

  • ZAUNERGROUP

Key Data Center Investors

  • 3data

  • 3S Group

  • Artnet

  • Amazon Web Services

  • Beyond.Pl

  • Digital Realty

  • Equinix

  • Google

  • IXcellerate

  • Magenta Telekom

  • Microsoft

  • Mobile TeleSystems (MTS)

  • Neterra

  • Netia

  • NTT Global Data Centers

  • Orange Business Services

  • Rostelecom Data Centers

  • Stadtwerke Feldkirch

  • VK Cloud Solutions (Mail.ru)

  • Yandex

New Entrants

  • Clusterpower

  • Data4

  • Vantage Data Centers

Market Segmentation by Geography

  • Russia

  • Poland

  • Austria

  • Czech Republic

  • Other Central and Eastern Europe Countries

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
4.4 Market Segments

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Data Center Site Selection Criteria
7.2.1 Key
7.3 Internet Exchange Points

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 5G To Boost EDGE Data Center Deployment
8.2 Increase In Sustainable Initiatives Among Data Center Operators
8.3 Growth In Adoption Of AI-Based Infrastructure
8.4 Rise In Smart City Development & Other Government Initiatives

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Cloud Connectivity To Drive Demand For Data Centers
9.2 Covid-19 Boosting Data Center Investments
9.3 Iot & Big Data Drive Demand For Data Centers
9.4 Rise In Data Center Investments

10 Market Growth Restraints
10.1 Location Constraints For Data Center Construction
10.2 Lack Of Skilled Workforce
10.3 Security Challenges In Data Centers

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast
11.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
11.7 Five Forces Analysis

12 Infrastructure
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 IT Infrastructure
12.4 Electrical Infrastructure
12.5 Mechanical Infrastructure
12.6 General Construction

13 IT Infrastructure
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.4 Server Infrastructure
13.5 Storage Infrastructure
13.6 Network Infrastructure

14 Electrical Infrastructure
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 UPS Systems
14.4 Generators
14.5 Transfer Switches & Switchgear
14.6 PDUS

15 Mechanical Infrastructure
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Cooling Systems
15.4 Racks

16 Cooling Systems
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 CRAC & CRAH Units
16.4 Chiller Units
16.5 Cooling Towers, Condensers, & Dry Coolers
16.6 Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

17 Cooling Technique
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Market Overview
17.3 Air-Based Cooling Techniques
17.4 Liquid-Based Cooling Techniques

18 General Construction
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Market Overview
18.3 Core & Shell Development
18.4 Installation & Commissioning Services
18.5 Building & Engineering Design
18.6 Physical Security
18.7 Fire Detection And Suppression
18.8 DCIM/BMS Solutions

19 Tier Standards
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2 Overview Of Tier Standards
19.3 Tier I & II
19.4 Tier III
19.5 Tier Iv

20 Geography
20.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.2 Area: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.3 Power Capacity: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1525qh


