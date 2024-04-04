Central Falls affordable housing project moving forward after filling funding gap.

CENTRAL FALLS − Construction of a four-story apartment building and the transformation of a former police station across the street in Central Falls could begin as soon as August, after the nonprofit developer ONE Neighborhood Builders secured financing to cover a 10% increase over budgeted construction costs.

When complete, Central Falls will have 44 new income restricted apartments. They will have reduced rent, with 39 restricted to people making 60% of the area median income (single person, $43,020) while five will be restricted to people making 30% of the area median income (single person, $21,500).

With a projected construction time on the projects of 18 months, assuming all goes well, the buildings will be open seven years after work on the project first began, when Central Falls put out requests for proposals for two plots it obtained.

"It was a relatively smooth and fast timeline," ONE Neighborhood Builders CEO Jennifer Hawkins said.

Jennifer Hawkins, CEO of One Neighborhood Builders, a nonprofit affordable housing developer.

Project preview: Central Falls wants to turn a former Dunkin' and a courthouse into affordable housing

ONE Neighborhood Builders submitted a request for funding to RI Housing in December 2022, under an assumed $15-million building budget, They were awarded the funds in June 2023. It is not a given that a project is awarded funds the first time it is submitted.

The project went out to bid nine months later, after the $15-million budget was set and when the bids came back, they were 10% higher, at $16.5 million. That meant they had to go back to RI Housing again, in January of this year, to request funding to bridge the $1.5-million gap in cost. RI Housing only takes applications once a year.

"We had to wait 13 months to submit the other application, and in the intervening 13 months, we couldn't do anything," she said.

RI Housing money unlocks other funding sources

While funding controlled by RI Housing was the main source of funds, subsidized housing requires a whole host of different funding sources. This project used 4% Low Income Housing Tax Credits, a $2-million Congressional appropriation, $415,000 grant from the RI Infrastructure Bank and State Fiscal Recovery Funds.

Story continues

ONE Neighborhood Builders did not have to bear the cost of acquiring the properties, or paying a mortgage on it, as the city, under Mayor Maria Rivera's housing plan, obtained the lots.

On other projects, paying a mortgage on a property that sits waiting for funding to break ground can be a huge burden, Hawkins said.

Central Falls Solicitor Matt Jerzyk previously said the city approached the owner of a closed Dunkin', took them to housing court, and used state funds to buy the property and combine it with an adjacent parking lot. They also then bought the former courthouse across the street.

Low-income housing tax credits: Rhode Island failed to use more than $1 billion for affordable housing, state senator says

What will the projects look like?

The housing project involves two buildings diagonally across from each other. The former courthouse and police station, at 511 Broad St., will remain and be turned into apartments, while the former Dunkin', at 542 Broad St., and an adjacent parking lot will be replaced by an apartment building.

The 27-unit apartment building on the Dunkin' site will be four stories tall as it faces Broad Street. The land slopes upward in the rear and there, the building will cascade down to two stories along Summit Street, but will have the appearance of a three-story building. All of the project's two- and three-bedroom units will be in the new apartment building.

The original plans called for a 5-story, 30-unit building on the lot where the closed Dunkin' currently sits, and for turning the police station into 17 apartments. Plans for the former police station haven't changed.

Those new apartment building plans were scaled down one floor, shaving off three units, to address abutter concerns, Hawkins said.

This 30-unit apartment building could replace a parking lot and Dunkin' at 524 Broad St., in Central Falls.

During public outreach, residents said they wanted more units at the cost of fewer parking spaces during the planning phase, Hawkins previously said.

The following is the mix of apartment sizes and income restrictions:

Apartment type/size Number of apartments 30% area median income 5 60% area median income 39 Efficiency 1 1-bedroom 18 2-bedroom 18 3-bedroom 7

How much would rents be and how much could people make?

All of the apartments would be limited to single people or families making 60% or less of the area median income. Yearly, that is:

One person: $43,020

Two people: $49,200

Three people: $55,320

Four people: $61,440

Rents for low-income housing tax credit properties are set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development at 30% of the area median income for studios and a more complicated formula for apartments with one or more bedrooms, assuming a family size of 1.5 people per bedroom.

The former courthouse and police station is slated to become 17 one-bedroom apartments. Following the federal calculation of 1.5 people per bedroom, the maximum monthly rent is $1,192, but will rise with the area median income. The federal government has not published 2024's income rates yet.

Studios are a simpler calculation, of 30% of the applicable area median income. In this case, the 60% area median income is $43,020, which means maximum monthly rent is $1,075.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Providence Journal subscription. Here's our latest offer.

Reach reporter Wheeler Cowperthwaite at wcowperthwaite@providencejournal.com or follow him on Twitter @WheelerReporter.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: New affordable apartment buildings in Central Falls will break ground