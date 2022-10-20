U.S. markets closed

Central Fire District of Santa Cruz County Orders Fuel Management Solution From Coencorp

·2 min read

MONTREAL, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Central Fire District of Santa Cruz County placed an order with Coencorp for an automated fuel management system. The Central Fire District serves a  resident population of approximately 90,500, with a seasonal influx during the summer, and covers an area of 55 square miles.

Three fueling sites required an upgrade for three 1,000-gallon and one 500-gallon fuel tanks. Santa Cruz County had some demanding specifications, notably

  • Improve bulk fuel inventory management by integrating tank level and monitoring systems.

  • Improve the efficiency and control of fuel distribution operations.

  • Integrate the fuel management software with the fleet maintenance management software.

  • Provide standard and custom fleet management reports.

  • Automatically capture vital emergency response vehicles' engine data such as engine hours, idle hours and all engine fault codes.

  • Record fuel dispensing date, time, pump number, vehicle, and employee ID.

  • Employee access to the fuel site system terminal by proximity card, proximity readers, key FOB or access module capable of manual input.

  • Ability to upgrade software, firmware or communication without purchasing new equipment.

  • Ensure appropriate levels of security are implemented and maintained to protect the integrity and reliability of IT resources, information and services.

  • Full warranty and technical support

Coencorp's SM2-FUEL fleet fueling technology, with its proprietary Vehicle Data Units, readily complied with the demanding specifications. The ability of the cloud-based Coencorp solution to easily integrate with the existing maintenance software means the maintenance software will be automatically updated with accurate operational data, thus ensuring the maintenance program will run effortlessly.

CEO of Coencorp, Mr. Ali Tavassoli, states, "Our SM2-FUEL management solution not only makes fuel inventory reconciliation a breeze, but it can also monitor fuel usage end-to-end  and provide the accurate data which any fleet maintenance management software requires."

The new fleet fuel management system will be installed and operational in the coming months.

Mr. Tavassoli adds, "We know that fires are top of mind with Californians, and we are proud to be able to contribute to improving the overall efficiency of the firefighting operations for Santa Cruz County."

About Coencorp: Founded in 1991, Coencorp is a leading provider of automated fleet and fuel management solutions. Coencorp develops, manufactures, markets, and supports sophisticated hardware/software systems that efficiently manage fleets of 50 or more vehicles. Coencorp's mission is to improve its clients' bottom line by reducing their highest operating expenses, namely labor, fuel, and asset tracking & maintenance.

Coencorp systems are used globally in over 1000 sites, managing hundreds of thousands of vehicles in various sectors, including municipalities, public transit, national defense, oil & gas, mining, construction, transportation, utilities, private fleets, and automobile dealerships.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/central-fire-district-of-santa-cruz-county-orders-fuel-management-solution-from-coencorp-301655482.html

SOURCE Coencorp

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/20/c4103.html

