Central Global Berhad (KLSE:CGB) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Central Global Berhad (KLSE:CGB) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Central Global Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = RM15m ÷ (RM267m - RM120m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Central Global Berhad has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Commercial Services industry average of 7.4% it's much better.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Central Global Berhad's past further, check out this free graph covering Central Global Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Central Global Berhad Tell Us?

Central Global Berhad has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 11% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 151% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 45% of its operations, which isn't ideal. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

Our Take On Central Global Berhad's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Central Global Berhad has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. Since the stock has returned a staggering 540% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Central Global Berhad does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

