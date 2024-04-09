Central Global Berhad's (KLSE:CGB) largest shareholders are individual investors with 52% ownership, insiders own 22%

Key Insights

Central Global Berhad's significant individual investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The top 25 shareholders own 48% of the company

Insiders own 22% of Central Global Berhad

A look at the shareholders of Central Global Berhad (KLSE:CGB) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 52% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, individual insiders make up 22% of the company’s shareholders. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Central Global Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Central Global Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Central Global Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Central Global Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Central Global Berhad. The company's largest shareholder is RYRT International Sdn. Bhd., with ownership of 9.7%. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 6.9% and 6.9% of the stock. Hian Chew, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Central Global Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Central Global Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM633m, and insiders have RM139m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 52% stake in Central Global Berhad, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 19%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Central Global Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that Central Global Berhad is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is significant...

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

