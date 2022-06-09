Central government borrowing strategy in the 2nd half of 2022

Issuance target remains unchanged

In order to ensure continuity in the issuance, the issuance target for bonds is maintained at kr. 65 billion and at kr. 35 billion for short-term borrowing.

A high central government account balance ensures flexibility in the issuance scope

In case of limited investor demand in the rest of the year, the high central government account balance gives the central government the option to issue less than the issuance target.



New inflation-linked bond will be opened in September

Following the opening, the new inflation-linked government bond will regularly be offered at the auctions and in switch operations.



