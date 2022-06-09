U.S. markets open in 4 hours 40 minutes

Central government borrowing strategy in the 2nd half of 2022

Danmarks Nationalbank
·1 min read

Issuance target remains unchanged
In order to ensure continuity in the issuance, the issuance target for bonds is maintained at  kr. 65 billion and at kr. 35 billion for short-term borrowing.

A high central government  account balance ensures flexibility in the issuance scope
In case of limited investor demand in the rest of the year, the high central government account balance gives the central government the option to issue less than the issuance target.

New inflation-linked bond will be opened in September
Following the opening, the new inflation-linked government bond will regularly be offered at the auctions and in switch operations.

