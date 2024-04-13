Central Indiana homes sold more quickly in March

Apr. 13—INDIANAPOLIS — March 2024 saw a continued increase in available housing inventory and homes selling more quickly than this time last year.

According to F.C. Tucker Company:

Available housing inventory increased 29.4 percent compared to March 2023.

Homes sold 10 days, or 18.5 percent, faster than this time last year.

Compared to March 2023, the average home sale price for the 16-county central Indiana region increased 1.1 percent to $323,982.

Pended home sales decreased slightly, down 1.6 percent compared to this time last year.

In March 2024, 3,179 central Indiana homes were purchased, down 1.6 percent from the 3,232 sold in March 2023.

—Decatur County had the greatest increase in pended home sales in March 2024, up 135.3 percent compared to this time last year.

—Boone County pended sales had the greatest decrease, with 18.2 percent fewer homes sold compared to March 2023.

Central Indiana year-to-date home sale prices increased, up 3.5 percent overall:

—Morgan County recorded the highest average year-to-date home sale price increase at 16.5 percent.

—Hamilton County had the highest average year-to-date home sale price in the region at $487,862.

—Homes sold in 44 days on average, selling 10 days, or 18.5 percent, faster than March 2023. Brown County homes sold 40 percent faster than this time last year, the greatest increase in central Indiana. All but one central Indiana county, Boone County, saw homes leaving the market more quickly compared to this time last year.

Central Indiana experienced a 29.4 percent increase in overall available home inventory in March 2024, compared to March 2023, with 800 more homes available for sale.

—Jennings County had the largest inventory increase, up 244.4 percent compared to March 2023.

—Boone County experienced the largest decrease in inventory, down 22.8 percent compared to this time last year. In the 16-county central Indiana area, Boone County was the only county with a decrease in inventory.

"The residential real estate market continues to strengthen as we move into the second quarter of 2024. Inventory continues to increase across central Indiana, which offers prospective buyers a wide selection of homes from which to choose. We are also seeing homes leave the market more quickly compared to last year, which is what we would anticipate seeing this time of year," said Jim Litten, president of F.C. Tucker Company.

Of the pended home sales in the region last month, eight were priced $2,000,000 or higher; 51 were priced $1,000,000 to $1,999,999; 341 were priced $500,000 to $999,999; 1,119 were priced $300,000 to $499,999; 952 were priced $200,000 to $299,999; 593 were priced $100,000 to $199,999; and 115 were priced at $99,999 or less. — Information provided