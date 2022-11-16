U.S. markets open in 7 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,004.75
    +5.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,661.00
    +56.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,916.75
    +12.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,897.40
    +4.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.27
    -0.65 (-0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.90
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    21.66
    +0.14 (+0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0379
    +0.0030 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7990
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.54
    +0.81 (+3.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1874
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.8600
    +0.5820 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,825.07
    +105.90 (+0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.29
    +0.59 (+0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,369.44
    -15.73 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,028.30
    +38.13 (+0.14%)
     

CENTRAL IN LIMA NAMED NO.1 AS THE LIST OF LATIN AMERICA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS 2022 IS REVEALED

·2 min read

MÉRIDA, Mexico, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The stars of the culinary world descended on Mérida, Yucatán as the list of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2022, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, was unveiled. The ceremony celebrated the excellence of establishments from 21 different destinations and 10 new restaurants on the list before naming Lima's Central as The Best Restaurant in Latin America 2022. For the full 1-50 list, click here.

Chefs Virgilio Martínez and Pía León’s Central is named No.1 at Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022 awards ceremony, sponsored by S.Pellegrino &amp; Acqua Panna
Chefs Virgilio Martínez and Pía León’s Central is named No.1 at Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022 awards ceremony, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna

Chefs Virgilio Martínez and Pía León's Central tops the annual list for the first time since 2016. The accolade is presented one year after Central was named The Greatest Restaurant in Latin America 2013-2021 as part of the one-off, retrospective list of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2021: Pasado y Futuro. Central is joined in the top three by Don Julio (No.2) in Buenos Aires and Maido (No.3) in Lima.

William Drew, Director of Content for Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "The last three years have spurred significant change in the sector which has lent itself to an array of new restaurants and destinations being highlighted on the list for 2022. It is our honour to once again be able to celebrate the region's resilience and richness in gastronomy."

Seven further special awards were announced at the awards ceremony. The Gin Mare Art of Hospitality Award is presented to Oteque in Rio de Janeiro. Ecuadorian Pía Salazar of Nuema in Quito is named Latin America's Best Pastry Chef, sponsored by República del Cacao. A new award for 2022, the Beronia Latin America's Best Sommelier title is awarded to Pablo Rivero, sommelier and owner of Don Julio in Buenos Aires. Fauna in Valle de Guadalupe is recognised as the recipient of the Highest New Entry Award with its rise to the No.16 spot. Maito in Panama City wins the Highest Climber Award, rising 36 spots from the previous vote in 2020. Jonatan Gómez Luna of Le Chique in Cancún is presented with the Estrella Damm Chefs' Choice Award. Finally, Diacá in Guatemala City receives the Flor de Caña Sustainable Restaurant Award

50 Best works with professional services consultancy Deloitte as its official independent adjudication partner to help protect the integrity and authenticity of the voting process and the resulting list of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2022. Click here for more details.

Media centre access:
https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com/

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1938628/Latin_America_2022.pdf
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1938633/50_Best.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1931559/LATAM_50_Best_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/50 Best)
(PRNewsfoto/50 Best)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/central-in-lima-named-no1-as-the-list-of-latin-americas-50-best-restaurants-2022-is-revealed-301679599.html

SOURCE 50 Best

Recommended Stories

  • Does Disney Need a New CEO?

    The big cheese at Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is battling many different factions these days. It started more than a year ago when many theme park enthusiasts began criticizing CEO Bob Chapek for raising prices, charging for experiences that used to be complimentary, and employing a park reservations system made to limit the number of guests -- mostly annual pass holders -- visiting Disney World and Disneyland on any given day. A new battlefront emerged earlier this year when Disney and Chapek were in the crosshairs of right-leaning Floridians coming after "woke" Disney.

  • Walt Disney World to raise Orlando theme park ticket prices

    Editor's note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership with WFTV. Subscribers will see stories like this on our website and in our daily emails as an added value to your subscription.

  • Mexico beachgoers at popular tourist area find 3 dead bodies with torture marks washed ashore

    Three dead bodies have washed up on the shore of a popular tourist beach in Acapulco, Mexico amid rising crime in the area that prompted a travel warning from the U.S.

  • These Black Friday Luggage Deals Will Make You Actually Enjoy Packing

    Booked that holiday ticket? The biggest luggage retailers are offering up to 65% off this year. Here are the best Black Friday luggage deals.

  • Royal Caribbean Tests Major Dining Changes (You Won't Be Happy)

    Every cruise line tweaks its menus from time to time, but Royal Caribbean is testing some very major changes just after Carnival made a big dining change.

  • Manitowoc couple completes feat rarer than climbing Mount Everest — boating America's Great Loop, a one year and 6,000-mile journey

    'It was wonderful and magical,' says Jill Iverson of going a year without seeing a mall or fast food and viewing the US and Canada from the coast.

  • Bachelorette party claims they evacuated rented house after feeling 'set up': 'Gives me chills'

    A member of a bachelorette party took to TikTok to claim that the group was set up to be robbed "or worse" after renting a home in Austin, Texas.

  • American Is Barring Passengers From Doing This on Flights, Starting Now

    Traveling by plane may always involve getting to the airport and going through security, but the overall experience can differ based on which carrier you're flying. And as one of the largest airlines in the world, American stands as one of the most well-known options when it comes to getting to where you need to be. Some stay loyal to the company thanks to its rewards program that makes it easy to earn free airfare and upgrades to comfier seats, while others simply appreciate its attention to de

  • Airline passengers to receive more than $600 million in refunds

    The U.S. Department of Transportation ordered six airlines to pay more than $600 million in refunds to customers who had their tavel plans canceled or delayed.

  • 9 Safest Places To Retire Abroad for Less Than $2,000 a Month

    A lower cost of living, better weather, lower taxes and a higher quality of life are all reasons to think about making the move to another country when you get ready to retire -- and leaving the U.S....

  • Why Hilton is betting on Nashville: 'We’d actually like to have all our brands here'

    Hilton has 10 hotels in the development pipeline for Nashville, set to join its existing 71. Hilton chief financial officer and head of global development Kevin Jacobs discusses the Nashville market and Hilton's interest in it, "It’s really just that people want to come here," Jacobs said.

  • Southwest Airlines executive talks RDU growth, new flights

    As the airline industry balances recovery with ongoing headwinds such as the pilot shortage, Southwest Airlines is betting on Raleigh-Durham International Airport to support its plans for growth and new nonstop flights.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried’s $40m Bahamas penthouse reportedly up for sale

    Entrepreneur at center of FTX scandal put luxury residence up for sale the same day crypto exchange filed for bankruptcy

  • The Problem Flight Centre Is Having With Flights

    Australia’s Flight Centre Travel Group has a few issues with airlines at the moment. They’re lowering the commission they pay to travel agencies. Revenue margins during the four months to October 31 was “adversely impacted by reduced front-end commission payments from some airlines in Australia and New Zealand from July 1,” said managing director Graham […]

  • Experts: How To Pay for Travel Expenses Without a Credit Card

    With pandemic restrictions having eased up around the globe, wanderlust has been kicking in for many Americans. While using a credit card when traveling has several advantages, chief among them the...

  • Top 10 Hospitality Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the top ten hospitality companies in the world. For more companies, take a look at Top 5 Hospitality Companies in the World. The hospitality industry has started to make a strong recovery from the pandemic-era losses, even though the Russian invasion of Ukraine and soaring inflation […]

  • Why Airfare Is Soaring So High and 7 Secrets for Paying Less

    Demand for air travel is strong, but can Americans continue to afford it? New data shows that as of September, airfare rose 42% over the previous year. The ghastly increase can be attributed to a few...

  • Airlines ‘should not make it hard’ to get a refund, Transportation Sec. Buttigieg says

    U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss airlines making it difficult for passengers to get refunds, the U.S. levying penalties against airlines, consumer protections, and the outlook for airlines ahead of the holiday travel season.

  • A majority of Americans say inflation affecting their Thanksgiving plans

    Story at a glance Two out of every 3 Americans say inflation will affect their Thanksgiving plans. Many cite concerns about the high cost of food, gasoline and other travel expenses. The average Thanksgiving dinner is expected to cost 14 percent more this year than in 2021. With the holiday season just around the corner,…

  • 5 Credit Card Tips to Save on Holiday Flights

    It's shaping up to be an expensive holiday season for travelers. Average airfare prices around the Christmas holiday are expected to be 55% more expensive than a year ago. Nobody wants to spend their entire holiday budget on airfare, but there are some ways to use credit card perks to spend less.