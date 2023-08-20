Central Mass. by the Numbers

Less than two months after One Eyed Jack's Tiki Bar & Grill at 433 Park Ave. closed, bar ownership announced the opening of Jack's Tiki Tavern at 3 Mill St.

3

After less than six months in business, Jack's Tiki Tavern will leave its Webster Square location. The bar will move out of its location at 3 Mill St. to reopen somewhere outside the city. The new location was not disclosed in the post. It was owner David Thacker’s second attempt to open a bar in the city following a forced shutdown late last year of a similarly themed bar called One Eyed Jack’s at 433 Park Ave over fire safety concerns, one of them being the absence of a sprinkler system.

The former Quality Inn & Suites at 50 Oriol Drive has been sold.

50

A corporate entity representing a Worcester nonprofit finalized the purchase of the Quality Inn & Suites at 50 Oriol Drive. The nonprofit plans to convert the 114-room apartment into 90 units of affordable housing for the homeless. The parcel of land at 50 Oriol Drive, including the hotel, was sold to Oriol Housing Associates LLC by GS Hotel Management LLC for $10.8 million. Oriol Housing Associates LLC is a corporate entity the nonprofit Worcester Community Housing Resources used in the purchasing of the land. Worcester Community Housing Resources Executive Director Jennifer Schanck-Bolwell is listed as the resident agent for the corporate entity.

At Worcester Regional Airport, Jared Powell of Hudson waits to board with his 1-year-old son, AJ.

193,000

Worcester Regional Airport announced air travel has fully returned since before the COVID-19 pandemic with 193,000 passengers in the 2023 fiscal year. The airport was closed for more than 10 months during the height of the pandemic in 2020, according to a release from the Transportation and Security Administration. During the pandemic, TSA officers at the airport were only screening about 14 passengers a day as opposed to the 307 per day average in 2019. Assistant Director of Media Relations Samantha Decker also said bookings remain fairly solid for the 2024 fiscal year with the strongest month of air service since 2013.

The entrance to the Salisbury Green condominium complex on Salisbury Street.

50

A Southborough developer plans to build 50 detached single-family homes on Salisbury Street property that a condominium community plans to convey. Developer Kendall Homes Inc. has submitted plans to build a cluster development of homes at 790 Salisbury St. The current property owner, Salisbury Green Condominium Trust, plans to convey 18.3 of its 33.6 acres to the developer for the project. In addition to the construction of 50 two-story dwellings, the developer plans to build cul-de-sacs to serve the dwellings. The single-family dwellings would have approximately three bedrooms per units for a total of 150 bedrooms in the development.

The Denholm Building on Main Street

233

The Worcester Redevelopment Authority has selected The Menkiti Group to redevelop of the former Denholm & McKay building. Menkiti has pledged to deliver “a first-class project” at the one-time home of the city's most memorable department store. In a 2-0-2 vote, the authority tapped The Menkiti Group to redevelop the property by razing the old store and building adjoined 10-story and 11-story buildings. The properties will have 233 market-rate and affordable apartments and approximately 10,000 square feet of commercial space along Main Street. Menkiti has redeveloped the Chatham Lofts building adjacent to the Denholm Building, among other downtown properties.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Business Matters: Central Mass. by the Numbers