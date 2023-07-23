Central Mass. by the Numbers

FITCHBURG - The Apartments at Moran Square Thursday, July 13, 2023.

1

A five-story building at 1 Summer St. in Fitchburg houses Apartments at Moran Square, a 42-unit apartment building that was developed on what had been a parking lot. The main building features 18 two-bedroom apartments, 14 one-bedroom apartments, six three-bedroom apartments and one studio. The monthly rent for a three-bedroom apartment is set at $1,950; for two-bedroom apartments it's $1,690 and for one-bedroom apartments the rent is $1,420. The project got underway shortly after Rees-Larkin Development’s plans received city approval in 2019. The buildings are now managed by Housing Management Resources Inc. of North Quincy.

Mochinut, a chain with 154 locations, went before the License Commission and was approved for a license to serve food.

385

A California-based chain of mochi doughnuts is planning to open a spot at 385 Park Ave. Mochinut, a chain with 154 locations, went before the License Commission and was approved for a license to serve food. The location was previously intended to be the home of El Salvadoran bakery Belen's Bakery. However, remodeling costs and an open space on Main Street led to the bakery changing plans. Mochinut, which specializes in pastry that blends the batters of doughnuts with Japanese mochi rice cakes, has locations in Boston, Quincy, Kingston, Cambridge and Lowell.

WORCESTER - 526-538 Main St. has been purchased by a developer.

526

A Washington, D.C.-based developer that has acquired several downtown properties in the past couple of years has closed its acquisition of 526 Main St. with plans for retail and co-working space. Originally constructed in 1894 for local businessman and entrepreneur Ransom F. Taylor, the 526-538 Main St. property in the Theater District had previously been home to businesses such as Money Stop pawn shop and The Muse Bar & Kitchen. The Menkiti Group announced in 2018 that it would purchase the property from MassDevelopment. According to documents from the Worcester County Registry of Deeds, the transfer of the deeds was recorded July 7.

Amazon warehouse at site of former Greendale Mall

$449,886

Since Amazon purchased the former site of the Greendale Mall in late 2019, the question about a warehouse opening continues to remain unanswered. Amazon continues to promise that the warehouse “is still in our future plans,” according to a company spokeswoman, who did not hint at a target open date. The holding company FP Greendale Owner LLC continues to pay property taxes, as it has done since it first bought the property in 2019. Property records show the city has seen a total of more than $449,886.99 in net real estate tax payments. This includes property tax payments for two separate properties on 7 and 12 Neponset St.

Louis Brady, president and CEO of the Family Health Center of Worcester on Queen Street in Worcester.

$2.9M

Months after financial problems resulted in layoffs at Family Health Center, the nonprofit announced recently that it received a $2.9 million state grant to boost its services. In September, the center laid off 35 workers, furloughed 15 and closed branches in Southbridge and Webster. Low state Medicaid reimbursements, fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and a computer malware attack were cited by center leadership as primary reasons for those moves. Family Health Center serves more than 30,000 patients, many of them low-income. Money from the grant will help improve infrastructure, streamline operations and advance health care initiatives.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Business Matters: Central Mass. by the Numbers