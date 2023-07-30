Central Mass. by the Numbers

The former Salter College location will have a unique tenant soon.

Wachusett Plaza will trade handing out college degrees for intense workouts later this year when a pickleball indoor venue takes over the space where Salter College once catered to Central Massachusetts students. Coined Rt. 12 Pickle, aptly named after the street that passes by - also known as West Boylston Street – the venue will use 30,000 square feet on a multiyear lease, according to real estate broker Kelleher & Sadowsky. The venue will open sometime by the end of the year. Surabian Realty Co., a West Boylston real estate company, purchased the plaza for $3.5 million in 2004.

Labor officials reported Friday that the statewide unemployment rate ticked downward one-fifth of a percentage point to 2.6% in June - the lowest single-month rate since at least 1976.

The Massachusetts economy continues to hum along in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic's disruption, a trend that business leaders and analysts say could forecast more inflationary pressure on the horizon. With employers across the state still struggling to fill open positions, labor officials reported Friday that the statewide unemployment rate ticked downward one-fifth of a percentage point to 2.6% in June - the lowest single-month rate since at least 1976. The new record low is a preliminary estimate, and officials might revise the unemployment rate upward when they release the next batch of data in August.

A Southborough developer is looking to reignite a failed 1980s project by adding 50 single-family homes off Salisbury Street.

A Southborough developer is looking to reignite a failed 1980s project by adding 50 single-family homes off Salisbury Street. Plans show that developer Kendall Homes is looking to buy more than 18 acres of land along Kingston Common Road, which loops off Salisbury Street and was part of a 1985 project that was to include 39 townhouses and 229 single-family attached dwelling units. That project added 13 townhouse buildings with 94 single-family units, but the rest were never completed. The 18.33 acres that Kendall Homes plans to develop is part of the whole 33.6-acre property currently owned by Salisbury Green Condominium Trust.

The Mercantile Center at 100 Front St.

In 2012, the Telegram & Gazette moved from its longtime home at 18-20 Franklin St. to 100 Front St., a 20-story building just across Worcester Common. The newspaper occupied the fifth and third floors, and a prominent sign was placed at the top. The original 11-year lease was set to expire this summer. The paper has signed a new, three-year lease to remain at 100 Front St., occupying the third floor. The sign that has been at the top of 100 Front St. for the last decade will be removed to reflect a focus on committing resources to news coverage.

Vintage Rebel Curiosity Shop owner Hayley Worthington with her chiweenie, Kiwi.

Whether it is a love note on the sole of a shoe from 1905, or a VHS tape of a cartoon from 1992, there’s a good chance Hayley Worthington’s shop at 19 South Main St. in Leicester will have them on display. Vintage Rebel Curiosity Shop features offbeat items ranging from plush toys, clothes, books, and ornaments to a $1,200 guitar. The shop is in the same space where Wildfire Antiques & Gifts did business. The shop is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday to Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Central Mass. by the Numbers business news