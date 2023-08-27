Central Mass. by the Numbers

Bread and Butter Diner (formerly 1921 Diner) owner and executive chef Chris Bairos and his sister, co-owner Zelia Frias, in the newly reopened diner.

The former Chefee’s 1921 Diner at 59 Shrewsbury St., Boylston, has reopened as the Bread & Butter Diner, owned by executive chef Chris Bairos and his sister, Zelia Frias. Bairos said his diner-style menu is different, with an upscale feel and flair. The business is open Tuesday through Friday for breakfast, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; lunch, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. After Labor Day, the owners plan to expand their operation to Tuesday through Sunday. The diner was built by the Worcester Lunch Car Co., one of the country’s leading diner manufacturers, producing 651 diners from 1906 to 1961.

The former home of The Salvation Army thrift store on West Main Street in Spencer.

The Salvation Army Family Store & Donation Center at 120 West Main St., Spencer, has closed and the owner of the property is working to get another thrift store there. The store has been a destination in town for close to 28 years, Fawaz El Khoury of PELK LLC in Northborough said. On May 16, Khoury bought the six-acre parcel that includes the building from Raoul M. Chalifoux, trustee for EK Nominee Trust in Tolland, Connecticut, for $2 million. Khoury said he’s working to secure a deal with two prospective tenants, but that it’s too early to discuss who the parties are.

The Warren Group's report on July sales activity showed that sales of both single-family homes and condominiums declined year-over-year last month, down more than 23% and more than 14%, respectively.

Mortgage interest rates are almost double what they were a year ago, but the prices of single-family homes and condominiums in Massachusetts continued to set new records and erode paths to homeownership in July, real estate market analysts said. The Warren Group's report on July sales activity showed that sales of both single-family homes and condominiums declined year-over-year last month, down more than 23% and more than 14%, respectively. But with intense competition for the relatively scarce inventory of homes and condos for sale, median sale prices reached new all-time highs for July last month.

UMass Chan Medical School

Some 130,000 Massachusetts residents should expect to get notifications alerting them that their personal data, potentially from Social Security numbers to health information, may have been compromised in a data breach involving UMass Chan Medical School. The incident affected Massachusetts residents enrolled in specific health-related state programs provided by UMass Chan for the Executive Office of Health and Human Services. The breach occurred in June and involved the software of a file transfer program called MOVEit. UMass Chan was using the program to transfer files as part of the service provided by the school to Health and Human Services agencies and programs.

Shon Rainford in the Food Hub in Fitchburg

In October, the Worcester Regional Food Hub, an organization that gives a starting push to food businesses, will open a public market with local food vendors in Fitchburg. Coined Fitchburg Public Market, the location at 35 Main St. in Fitchburg's Moran Square will be the sister venue of the Worcester Food Hub, which ran a market in downtown Worcester that closed last month. Between five and eight vendors will set up shop in the space, among them an Afghan restaurant, a Venezuelan bakery and a burrito and taco shop with a Southeastern Asian twist.

