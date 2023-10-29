Central Mass. by the Numbers

From left, Chuck's Steak House owners Steve Londregan and Tom Flynn.

10

Steve Londregan and Tom Flynn, owners of Chuck’s Steak House, 10 Prospect St., Auburn announced they were looking to sell the restaurant property and relocate the business. The owners, in a Worcester Business Journal story, said the business uses only half of the “nearly 60-year-old building’s 13,000 square feet, and doesn’t need the property’s three acres.” Londregan said the plan to move to an appropriate-sized location began about six months ago. The owners are working with Worcester broker Kelleher & Sadowsky Associates and Webster-based developed Galaxy Development. Proposals for the property were due Oct. 17

80

It has been slow going for redevelopment of the former Draper Corp. factory site in Hopedale. Town officials are looking to potentially rezone the property, now a vacant 80-acre lot. The 1.8 million-square-foot Draper Corp. factory building that had occupied the parcel since the mid-1800s was razed two years ago. Planning Board Chair Stephen Chaplin said that the board is currently looking at making some type of a zoning change. While the panel hasn't settled on anything, he said there's opportunity. Draper Corp. ceased operation in 1980, then the factory sat idle for decades as different plans and proposals were considered.

The Beer Garden at 64 Franklin St., Worcester

64

The Worcester Beer Garden and Taproom's liquor license is suspended for the first three Fridays of November after police found the outgoing manager had not completed a week's worth of crowd-management safety checks. The License Commission unanimously found the Worcester Beer Garden, located at 64 Franklin St., committed seven crowd-management check violations. The Worcester Beer Garden was issued a seven-day suspension with three days to be served Nov. 3, 10 and 17. The remaining four days will be held over the establishment's head if it is found to have committed another violation.

A sign informs customers that the store will be shuttered next month.

472

The Walgreens Pharmacy location on Lincoln Street will permanently close at 3 p.m. Nov. 9. The location at 472 Lincoln St. includes a convenience store as well as a pharmacy. Walgreens has six other stores in Worcester: at 220 Grafton St., 320 Park Ave., 398 Belmont St., 99 Stafford St., 937 West Boylston St. and 348 Greenwood St. In July, the company announced that it would close 150 stores in the United States and 300 and the United Kingdom; it did not announce the location of the stores. At the same time, the company said 500 corporate personnel jobs were being cut due to disappointing earnings.

A rendering for the building planned on Eaton Place. An entrance to St. Vincent Hospital can be seen in background, at left.

2

Providence-based developers Foresight Capital is seeking Planning Board approval Nov. 1 for two seven-story building projects at 5 Salem Square and 3 Eaton Place. One of the buildings could be home to an 18,000-square-foot grocery store. At 5 Salem Square, on the 1.69-acre spot that once held Notre Dame des Canadiens Church, the developer is looking to build a 259,846-square-foot mixed-use building with 163 residential units. The developer is also looking to build at 3 Eaton Place. Plans show the building would total 199,900 square feet of mixed-use space with a total of 145 units ranging from studios to two-bedroom apartments.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Business Matters: Central Mass. by the Numbers