Central Mass. by the Numbers

The vandalized sign on I-290 in Worcester.

290

A Clear Channel billboard along Interstate 290 west between the Interstate 190 interchange and the Lincoln Square exit in Worcester was vandalized last weekend. The billboard, distributed by the organization JewBelong, was pink and included a single sentence: "Let's be clear: Hamas is your problem too" in white letters. The billboards are part of a campaign to raise awareness about antisemitism. Vandals painted over "your problem too" with pink paint and finished the sentence with "FREEING PALESTINE" in black writing. Clear Channel replaced the defaced billboard Tuesday, and Worcester police are investigating.

An empty and overgrown parking lot surrounds the former Regal Cinema on Route 9 in Westborough.

231

Plans to redevelop the former Regal Cinemas site on Route 9 have hit another legal challenge, as the company from which the property was seized claims it was not properly notified by the town of its intention to foreclose. Lolonyon Akouete, representing Westborough SPE, LLC, says that company is the true owner of the former cinema site, at 231 Turnpike Road. Akouete said Westborough SPE, LLC, was never notified that the cinema property was being foreclosed upon, and is in land court with the town to determine whether the town has a right to sell the property. Regal Cinemas closed in 2017.

Mezcal Tequila Cantina on Major Taylor Boulevard.

11

After nearly a decade on Major Taylor Boulevard, downtown restaurant Mezcal Tequila Cantina is moving to a new location. Next year the restaurant will move to 11 East Central St., former home of the Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub. The restaurant's lease at 30 Major Taylor Blvd. ends in March, Michael Covino, president of Niche Hospitality Group, said. Niche Hospitality Group operates the Mezcal Tequila Cantina, along with the Fix Burger Bar and Bocado Tapas Wine Bar. Bocado expanded its site in July when Covino purchased the 2,500 square-foot building next to the restaurant on Winter Street.

With mortgage rates stubbornly high and inventory remaining tight, Massachusetts home sales have slumped this year.

0.3%

For people hoping to purchase a home in 2024, low inventory and high interest rates will likely continue to be obstacles. There is a housing shortage across the board in Massachusetts, said Amy Wallick, a Realtor and the 2024 Massachusetts Association of Realtors president. As fewer homes hit the market, it means a continuation of increasing prices and competition among buyers. New listings of single-family homes decreased by 0.3% year-over-year in November and 2.7% for condominiums, according to housing data from the Massachusetts Association of Realtors. Closed sales decreased more significantly, 11.2% for single-family homes and 9% for condominiums year over year.

Housing Secretary Ed Augustus pictured at a Sept. 12, 2023 Local Government Advisory Commission meeting.

$4.1B

Many companies that arranged for employees to work remotely during COVID-19 have since made it the norm, leading to office vacancies in Massachusetts. However, that extra empty space could contribute to solving one of the state's biggest crises. The state recently proposed a $4.1 billion plan, the Affordable Homes Act, which includes $275 million to help fund green housing initiatives such as office conversion projects. Secretary of Housing and Livable Communities Edward Augustus Jr. estimates that up to 45,000 new housing units will be produced, and 27,000 existing units will be preserved that otherwise would not be if the bill is passed.

