Central Mass. by the Numbers

Wachusett Brew Yard

1994

Central Massachusetts legacy brewery Wachusett Brewing Co. has reportedly been purchased by New Hampshire-based Finestkind Brewing. Finestkind Brewing, the owners of Smuttynose Brewing Co. in Hampton, is expanding its reach into Central Massachusetts and has no immediate plans to change Wachusett’s beer lineup, according to The Boston Globe. Founded in 1994 at co-founder Ned LaFortune's family farm in Westminster, Wachusett Brewing has become a staple of the Central Massachusetts brewing scene. Along with the Westminster brewery, Wachusett has a brew yard at the Worcester Public Market in the Canal District.

An indoor pickleball facility, Rt. 12 Pickle, will open Feb. 1 in West Boylston.

12

On Feb. 1, Ben Minsk will open the doors to a pickleball complex called Rt. 12 Pickle at the Wachusett Plaza in West Boylston. The site occupies the 30,000-square-foot space once home to Salter College, a school that anchored the Wachusett Plaza offering vocational training and associate degrees from 2007 until 2019. In the coming days, eight pickleball courts will take shape there. Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the country, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, with 8.9 million players in the U.S. in 2022, an estimated 158% growth in popularity in three years. Another court is taking shape in Sturbridge.

Manny Lopes has been named president and CEO of Fallon Health.

1,300

Fallon Health, with approximately 1,300 employees, many of them residing in Worcester County, has a new leader. Manny Lopes was appointed president and chief executive officer by the nonprofit's board of directors. Lopes assumes his new duties July 1, replacing Richard Burke who will retire at the end of this month after 25 years at Fallon, the past eight as president and CEO. Chief Financial Officer Todd Bailey will be interim CEO from Feb. 1 until Lopes' arrival. Lopes is currently the interim CEO at Fenway Health in Boston. Fallon's board selected Lopes after conducting a nationwide search.

A for-sale sign stands in front of a house in Westwood.

12

Home sales across Massachusetts sank to a 12-year low in 2023. The Warren Group reported that record high prices and an insufficient inventory made it a tough year for buyers, and home sales were down by nearly 22.5% in 2023, compared to 2022. The median sale price for a single-family home in Massachusetts last year was $570,000, up about 3.6% over 2022. In December, there were 3,150 single-family home sales in Massachusetts, the fewest for any December since 2008. The median single-family home sale price increased 5.9% in December to $540,000, a new all-time high for the month.

A New Worcester Yellow Cab Inc. taxi maneuvers Kelley Square Thursday.

$3

A taxicab company that services Central Massachusetts and provides airport pickups is requesting to raise its fares to meet rising operational costs. New Worcester Yellow Cab Inc. went before the city License Commission to propose fare increases for mileage rates and waiting time charges. According to the License Commission agenda, the taxi company would keep the starting fare at $3 while the mileage rate would increase from $2.50 to $3 per mile at an interval of 25 cents per one-twelfth of a mile. The waiting time charge would increase from $23 per hour to $28 per hour.

