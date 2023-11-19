Central Mass. by the Numbers

Julio C. Roque, left, and Kevin Comellas at the Worcester Public Market.

150

With the successful launch of Havana Nights Restaurant & Lounge in Worcester owner Julio Roque will open another restaurant, Little Havana, inside the Worcester Public Market at 150 Green St., taking the former Akra African Fusion space. Target date is early December. Little Havana will be a quick service restaurant that embodies Cuban/Caribbean culture in a small footprint, according to Roque. Hours will be the same as the public market, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, with food vendor hours until 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Havana Nights Restaurant & Lounge at 258 Park Ave. opened in June.

Park Avenue Common plaza with Bagel Time at right.

194

Where Bagel Time has been dishing out breakfast sandwiches for more than three decades out of a plaza at 194 Park Ave., a Vietnamese restaurant could take over next year. The new restaurant would open sometime late next year, according to Jonathan Finkelstein, the attorney for the owner of the plaza, which includes salon Creative Nails & Spa. The salon is set to stay. A smoke shop, right next door to Bagel Time, would also vacate the space to make room for the upcoming restaurant, according to Finkelstein.

Worcester Red Sox Chairman and Principal Owner Larry Lucchino at Polar Park.

40

The Worcester Red Sox may soon be up for sale. Larry Lucchino, the owner of the team, was a guest on a recent UnAnchored Boston podcast, a show co-hosted by former sports anchors Mike Lynch and Bob Lobel. Asked if he likes owning the WooSox, Lucchino replied he did but added, "I'm now 78. I've been at this for over 40 years, so it's time to sell this team and to move on ... to a blissful retirement." Lucchino told Lobel and Lynch that the current ownership was “trying to find a local buyer.” WooSox President Charles Steinberg said that if the team was sold, it would not leave the city.

Vandals painted pro-Palestinian slogans on the East Central Street Starbucks.

11

Vandals recently spray-painted the Starbucks coffee shop at 11 East Central St. The locked front door had the words “Fre (sic) Palestine” in white spray paint. Spray-painted on the drive-thru three-tier ordering menu, the drive-thru pickup window and a side brick wall were the words “Free Gaza.” Scrawled in white spray paint on three side windows and covering the Starbucks logo were the words, "You make drinks 4 genocide." There was also a symbol of an “A” in a circle on the glass. Police are investigating what it deemed "a vandalism and hate crime."

R.H. White Companies, Inc., a construction management and general contracting service company, is turning 100 this year. From left, Jim McCarthy, CEO, David White, chairman (third generation), Tom White, president (fourth generation) and Heather (White) Whitney, accounting manager/assistant treasurer (fourth generation).

100

Congratulations to R.H. White Companies Inc. in Auburn, celebrating its 100th year. The company's construction and underground divisions handle construction projects dealing with energy and utility, water and sewage treatment plants, and more traditional structures such as buildings and sports arenas. The company was founded by Ralph H. White, then the Auburn fire chief, later helped by his son Leonard H. White. Throughout the years, the company built water treatment and sewage treatment plants in Millbury, Westboro, Hopedale, Sturbridge, Warren, Leominster, Barre, Stockbridge and Falmouth, among others. According to Chairman David White, the company rakes in a healthy $160 million in annual revenues.

