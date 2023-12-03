Central Mass. by the Numbers

Boston Market on Park Avenue.

14

Boston Market’s days on Park Avenue could be numbered, records and interviews show, as its landlord has secured eviction paperwork for nonpayment of rent. “Ultimately I think we’re going to foreclose on the property,” Rich Carr, a landlord of the 14 Park Ave. eatery, told the Telegram & Gazette. Court records show Carr and his team at WCC Realty, which owns the building, have secured eviction paperwork and a judgment for more than $165,000 against the restaurant chain for unpaid rent dating to 2018. Boston Market has closed more than 200 locations since 2017, including about 50 this year.

Red Sold For Sale Real Estate Sign in Front of House.

16.9%

People looking to buy a home in Massachusetts faced much of the same in October: the thinnest inventory in more than a decade, record high prices and expensive borrowing costs. 3,515 single-family homes were sold in Massachusetts in October, down 16.9% from October 2022's 4,228 sales and the fewest number of single-family home sales for any October since 2011, The Warren Group said in its first look at monthly real estate data since Gov. Maura Healey filed her $4.1 billion housing bond bill Oct. 18. The median sale price for a single-family home jumped 10.6% year-over-year to $575,140.

The patio view of Tree House Brewing in Charlton. [T&G File Photo/Christine Peterson]

2%

A legal battle is brewing at the state’s most popular brewery, as one of the owners of Tree House Brewing Co. has sued two of its founders in Superior Court, alleging lucrative real estate deals left undisclosed, forged documents and “excessive” salaries. According to a civil lawsuit filed Nov. 15, Eric Granger, who owns about 2% of the shares in Tree House, alleges a pattern of behavior from Tree House’s majority owners, Nathan Lanier and Damien Goudreau, that has caused him and the brewery financial damage. Lanier and Goudreau founded Tree House in 2011, along with Dean Rohan and Jonathan Weisbach.

The former Chuck’s Steak House on Route 20 in Auburn.

10

The town is eyeing the Chuck’s Steak House and Margarita Grill property off Route 20 to build a new headquarters for the Fire Department. Steve Londregan, co-owner of Chuck’s, said he and his business partner Tom Flynn are strongly considering a $4 million offer by the town for the three-acre property where they have done business for more than 45 years. Addressed at 10 Prospect St., the property is sandwiched between Routes 12 and 20.In 2000, Londregan and Flynn purchased the whole property. The duo plan to relocate somewhere in Auburn.

Story continues

Cambridge Street near Camp Street is closed for construction Tuesday.

127

Work has resumed on Cambridge Street to rehabilitate the street's sewer interceptor, and some businesses on the street are dreading it. "This is probably going to kill all of our business for our Worcester store…. Especially right before the holidays," a Facebook post from Jennifer Lee's Bakery, 127 Cambridge St., read. The rehabilitation project is located on Cambridge Street between Douglas Street and Dorrance Street. Crews will work seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The city expects rehabilitation work to take three weeks to complete and for one lane of traffic to be open during work hours.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Central Mass. by the Numbers