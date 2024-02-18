Central Mass. by the Numbers

The former Chuck’s Steak House on Route 20 in Auburn.

46

After 46 years in business, Chuck’s Steak House and Margarita Grill off Route 20 will permanently close later this month, according to the owners. The decision comes amid talks between the town and owners Steve Londregan and Tom Flynn on a $4 million deal to sell the three-acre property for the construction of a new headquarters for the Fire Department. The patch of land is located between Routes 12 and 20. The business' last day will be Feb. 24. The 13,000-square-foot building, home to Chuck's since 1978, would be razed to make way for the new fire headquarters.

A developer wants to build condos at this vacant former D'Angelo's at 342 West Boylston St.

342

The owners of a property at 342 West Boylston St. that once housed a D'Angelo sub shop are planning to build a five-story residential building with about 28 condominium units. During a Planning Board hearing last week, attorney Mark Borenstein of the Worcester law firm Bowditch & Dewey gave a video presentation on the plans for the site and a request to change the property's zoning to a commercial corridor overlay district. The condos would be 16 two-bedroom units and 12 studio units, four of which would be fully accessible.

Workers fill a dumpster as they carry items from Angies Bodywork Spa on Pleasant Street where a woman was fatally shot on Thanksgiving.

383

Following a fatal Thanksgiving shooting at a Pleasant Street spa, state records state the owner of Angies Bodyworks Spa has closed the business. State regulators also investigated the "bodyworks" spa at 383 Pleasant St. for advertising massage services while not being properly licensed and found cause to take action against the owner. After the shooting, Marcel D. Santos-Padgett of Leicester was arrested and arraigned on six charges including murder and multiple firearms charges stemming from the killing and will be held without bail. Owner Yuying Etpison wrote that she did not renew the business' lease and closed the parlor after the shooting.

Pickleball U owners., from left, Manny Gomes, Gary Galonek and Scott Sargent. Missing is Christa Gillen.

18,800

Four local pickleball enthusiasts opened a six-court pickleball complex at the Sturbridge Plaza. The echo of drills whirred recently inside the 18,800-square-foot space where contractors worked to bring to life the vision of Gary Galonek, Scott Sargent, Manuel “Manny” Gomes and Christa Gillen. The four kicked open the doors Feb. 16 to Pickleball U, slated to be the second-largest pickleball complex in the county. While Pickleball U is the most recent complex to land in the county, on Feb. 1 a Shrewsbury resident opened Rt. 12 Pickle at the Wachusett Plaza in West Boylston, an eight-court pickleball complex.

Story continues

Ju's Bar & Grill's Julianna Juarez.

102

For Juliana Iansen, cooking has always been a reason to be happy, and also a remedy when sad. Of the two, it was happiness that propelled Iansen's lifelong passion as she recently fired up the kitchen at Ju’s Bar & Grill inside the white-bricked building at 102 Green St. For Canal District foodies, the opening of the restaurant, with a new name and menu, was almost an overnight occurrence. The location had been home to Blackstone Herbs & Martini Bar, a bar that focused on food and drink flights. Blackstone closed a little more than a year after its opening in November 2022.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Central Mass. by the Numbers