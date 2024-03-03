Central Mass. by the Numbers

A conceptual drawing of the project proposed for 48 Mason St.

48

The developers behind a proposal to convert a vacant lot at 48 Mason St. to 94 units of affordable housing plan to greatly reduce the number of affordable units on the project. In April 2023, Kensington Management LLC submitted paperwork to build a seven-story high-rise with about 75,685 square feet of space. The developer is now seeking to make 15% of the units affordable for people making between 60% and 80% of the area median income. Fifteen percent of the 94 proposed units would translate to between 14 and 15 affordable units.

Fitzgerald's General Store in Southborough.

170

Today's version of Fitzgerald's General Store in Southborough is a typical convenience store — a great place to grab a lottery ticket, a gallon of milk and maybe a loaf of bread. But the 110 Southville Road store has a long history — it has been in place for nearly 170 years, housing the town's post office and its second-floor meeting hall was home to the first Catholic congregation in Southborough. The store got its name in 1928. Thomas F. Fitzgerald, who had been both the postmaster and storekeeper since 1907, bought the property at auction. The Fitzgerald family ran the store until about 1960.

Ryan Maloney, owner and manager at Julio's Liquors in Westborough.

17

Cheers to Julio's in Westborough, recently named one of the 17 best liquor stores in the country by the dining website tastingtable.com. The honor comes as Julio’s, at 140 Turnpike Road (Route 9), celebrates its 50th anniversary. In its write-up, tastingtable.com said Julio's "is successful in part due to its employee loyalty and its commitment to educating customers." Store owner and manager Ryan Maloney added that Julio's is "an innovative company.” Julio’s was also named “Whiskey Retailer of the Year" by Drink Insider for three consecutive years. The store includes offers a smoke shop and two tasting rooms.

Liam Neeson films his newest movie ''Honest Thief'' outside the AC Marriott Worcester in 2018.

30

Discover Central Massachusetts is seeing stars. The tourism bureau supporting Worcester and about 30 surrounding communities, DCM sees vast potential of harnessing the star power of popular actors who have practiced their craft in the region. The emerging goal is to attract movie and TV show buffs to the region through the agency's soon-to-be reworked website. A brainstorming meeting was held recently at the AC Marriott Worcester. “There is so much happening here in Worcester with the film industry and our goal is, really, to start to highlight that,” DCM President Monique Messier said.

Worcester Bravehearts mascot Jake the Lion entertains fans during a game.

$20

The Worcester Bravehearts are gearing up for its 2024 season with a tasty new ticket: The all-you-can-eat $20 ticket. “We’ve had so much success with the all-you-can-eat in previous seasons, we have finally decided to let the entire stadium participate,” said Bravehearts general manager Dave Peterson. While it is still putting together the menu, the team said the ticket includes unlimited hot dogs, burgers, chicken nuggets, sausages, drinks and added it will also offer vegetarian options. The team said it will also offer other items, including chicken tenders and fried dough, for purchase at concession stands at Hanover Insurance Park at Fitton Field.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Central Mass. by the Numbers