Central Mass. by the Numbers

From left, Honest Town Eats executive chef Michael Arrastia, Jessica Labrecque and owner Daniel Attella.

13

Honest Town Eats at 13 Central St., Southbridge opened last week under the restaurant team of owner Daniel Attella of Sturbridge and executive chef Michael Arrastia of Southbridge, former chef/owner of Hangover Pub and Broth in Worcester’s Canal District. Arrastia has worked as a chef consultant and a visiting chef and has created recipes for food businesses. Attella, from Sturbridge, previously worked in operations management and while attending college worked in local restaurants. His fiancé, Jessica Labrecque, is responsible for marketing and human resource for the business. The restaurant space was formerly occupied by Fedele’s Coffee Shop and Restaurant.

Striking Starbucks employees from Worcester and Gardner stores picket outside the East Central Street Starbucks Nov. 16.

11

Dozens of Starbucks employees gathered outside of the branch at 11 East Central St. Nov. 16 to participate in a nationwide strike on one of the business' busiest days of the year. Employees from a Gardner location also joined the strike. Employees at the Worcester Starbucks and at other unionized locations around the country, called on Starbucks to bargain labor contracts that would set conditions at those workplaces like pay, benefits and staffing levels, Starbucks Workers United said. While the doors to the East Central Street Starbucks were locked, the drive-thru window remained open.

The former Holiday Inn Express on East Central Street in Worcester is now the Hotel Worcester.

110

The former Holiday Inn Express in Worcester is now known as Hotel Worcester. The Holiday Inn branding at the hotel, at 110 Summer St., has been covered with printed signs and a person who answered the phone at the hotel identified it as Hotel Worcester. The five-story hotel opened in 1983, shortly after the DCU Center opened nearby and was originally called the Centrum Inn, under the management of the Best Western chain. It became a Hampton Inn in 1990 and later reopened as the Holiday Inn Express. This year, the hotel has been used to house refugees staying in Worcester.

100 Prescott St. is changing hands.

100

A building at 100 Prescott St., former home of Washburn-Garfield Corp., sold for $4.2 million. Worcester-based commercial real estate company NAI Glickman Kovago & Jacobs announced the sale of the 69,000-square-foot building. According to property records from the Worcester Registry of Deeds, the property was sold to a limited liability company managed by Jonathan Block, the president of Chestnut Hill-based real estate developer Block Properties LLC. The company operates apartments in Boston, Cambridge, Somerville and Everett. NAI Glickman Kovago & Jacobs Vice President James Keogh facilitated the sale.

Sean J. Brennan

2016

Former Sutton contractor Sean J. Brennan, wanted in Worcester for skipping charges of theft, is still on the run from authorities eight months later. A Worcester Superior Court judge issued a warrant for Brennan in March after he skipped a court hearing regarding an indictment dating to 2016. His eight counts include accusations of larceny from multiple individuals, as well as allegations that he failed to return expensive contracting equipment from local businesses. Brennan’s lawyer withdrew from the case after his default, and a new one has not been listed. Police in Worcester County have said Brennan is a smooth talker who’s beaten theft allegations by framing them as legitimate business disputes.

