Central Mass. by the Numbers

Redevelopment has begun on the 51-acre Saint-Gobain site.

51

Redevelopment has begun on a 51-acre site at Saint-Gobain after the company donated the parcels to the Worcester Business Development Corp. plus $12 million toward the largest brownfield reclamation project ever in Massachusetts on the site. In November 2022, the WBDC acquired the 51-acre parcel in a development agreement with Saint-Gobain. WBDC President Craig L. Blais estimates 30 acres near Ararat Street will be ready for development by next summer and predicts the completion of development in three to five years, he said. WBDC received a $2 million cleanup grant from the federal Environmental Protection Agency.

Red Sold For Sale Real Estate Sign in Front of House.

3,447

Single-family home sales in Massachusetts were down markedly in November while housing prices set record highs for the month. The Warren Group reported Tuesday that there were 3,447 single-family homes sold in the state last month, a 10.6% decline from November 2022 and the smallest number of single-family home sales for any November since 2011. With inventories limited, the average sale price for a single-family home increased 8.4% over last November to $579,900, setting a new all-time high for November. There were 1,487 condo sales in November 2023, down 10.3% compared to the 1,658 sales in November 2022.

Angies Bodywork Spa

383

State regulators have opened an investigation into the city “bodyworks" spa where a woman was fatally shot in the head Thanksgiving. A spokesperson for the Massachusetts Division of Occupational Licensure confirmed that the board has opened a complaint against Angies Bodyworks Spa at 383 Pleasant St. The website for the business describes some of its services as “massage.” However, Angies is not a licensed massage parlor, the licensing division confirmed, and the use of the word “massage” by an unlicensed business is not proper. While the spa’s website lists the business as open, it has been listed as closed on Google for weeks

From left, Tineke Brinks and Debra Horan at Booklovers' Gourmet in Webster.

$300,000

Bestselling author James Patterson has pledged a personal contribution of $300,000, to be distributed in amounts of $500, to 600 booksellers from American Booksellers Association member bookstores through his James Patterson Holiday Bookstore Bonus Program. In Massachusetts booksellers at 32 bookstores, including in Marlborough, Webster and Westborough, are benefiting from what has become an almost 10-year tradition annual on Patterson's behalf. Tineke Brinks, who works at the Booklovers' Gourmet, 72 East Main St., Webster, is one of the recipients. "I was like blown away. I felt like, really, wow. That's a lot of money, for me," Brinks said.

The Moran Square Diner

2

The Moran Square Diner, 2 Lunenburg St., Fitchburg, which operates out of a 1939 Worcester Lunch Car Co. diner car, will close its doors at the end of this year, according to business owner Ember Willoughby. Willoughby, who reopened the diner in October 2021 with former wife Brittany, said they will close because they have accepted a job as a sous chef for Gibbet Hill Grill in Groton. The diner property is owned by Glenn C. Fossa, who purchased the property from previous owners Christopher and Mary Giannetti. The Giannettis ran the diner from August 1994 until closing in 2018.

