Central Mass. by the Numbers

The entrance to Zorba's Taverna on Stafford Street in Worcester boasts a portrait of former area restauranteurs and the in-laws of Nusa Dimopoulos.

97

Zorba's Taverna closed earlier this month after 11 years of serving longtime customers at 97 Stafford St. “The restaurant never got back to regular hours after COVID-19. “It’s been hard to find help, prices have gone up,” former owner Nusa Dimopoulos said. Dimopoulos sold the building to an undisclosed owner, with no plans announced for a reopening. The building that housed Zorba's was built in the 1960s and originally housed a Waldorf cafeteria. After the Waldorf chain folded, it housed various restaurants over the decades, including Beefsteak Charlie's, Papeete, Bickford's and Christo's before Zorba's moved in.

The former Harding Tire building in Worcester is the future site of Kava Bar.

180

A bar serving a nonalcoholic drink known for its relaxing qualities is planned for the location of the former Canal District institution, Harding Tire Co. The License Commission approved a common victualer license for the planned Root Awakening Kava Bar at 180 Harding St. After remaining open for over 90 years as a family business, Harding Tire Co. closed in 2022. Root Awakening Kava Bar opened its first location in Nashua, New Hampshire, in 2022. The bar sells kava, a nonalcoholic beverage made from the piper methectic shrub with origins in the South Pacific.

The Big Y on Mayfield Street in Worcester.

10

Big Y Foods is investigating a string of credit card skimming incidents at several locations across the state, including the Worcester and Southbridge locations. The Springfield-based supermarket company said that an individual used a device on single terminals across 10 of its locations between Dec. 19 and Dec. 21, and at a location in Westfield between Dec. 19 and Jan. 12. A spokesperson for the Worcester Police Department said it's investigating a call regarding a skimming incident on Dec. 19 from the Big Y on Mayfield Street. Locations hit by the thief are Springfield, Chicopee, Northampton, Ware, Milford, Wilbraham and Ludlow.

CMSC Driving School Road Test Examiner Justin Morrison of Shrewsbury.

$250,000

Less than a year into its contract with the state Registry of Motor Vehicles to administer road tests for applicants seeking state Class D driver’s licenses, Central Massachusetts Safety Council Driving School, based in West Boylston, claims the agreement was terminated four months short and has asked its attorneys to demand it be reinstated without prejudice. The driving school received notice at the end of last month that its contract would be terminated as of March 1, 2024. The school, which had invested $250,000 to meet the contract specifications, opened testing centers in Worcester, Avon and Framingham, each staffed with four examiners.

St. Vincent's Hospital

500

Nurses at St. Vincent Hospital delivered a petition recently to hospital leadership to demand that they fix problems including a severe shortage in staff that nurses claim endanger patients' lives. The hospital called the accusations "unfounded." The nurses union claims St. Vincent dropped from more than 800 nurses to around 500, with more than 250 pending vacancies. St. Vincent is owned by for-profit Tenet Healthcare based in Dallas. Tenet reported a gross profit of $15.9 billion in 2022 with an operating income of $2.5 billion in the same year, according to reports. Tenet also owns MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Central Mass. by the Numbers