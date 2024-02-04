Central Mass. by the Numbers

The former Boys Club on Ionic Avenue.

$10M

The Creative Hub Worcester community arts center will soon launch its renovation of the former Ionic Avenue Boys Club building for its new home. Groundbreaking is planned for late spring, commencing the $10 million project, the funds for which Creative Hub has gathered since its formation, including a $500,000 loan from UMass Memorial Healthcare. The arts center will include a 200-person event space, studio areas and collaborative workspaces, a gallery and an artisans market with capacity for over 100 vendors. Renovation is planned to take about a year, opening in late spring to early summer of 2025.

580 Main St. in Bolton.

233

A developer has bought 26 acres of land off Main Street in Bolton to erect a 233-unit residential apartment complex. Wood Partners, an Atlanta-rooted company, purchased the property off 580 Main St. for $3,091,500 Jan. 17, according to broker O’Brien Commercial Properties. Following the purchase, the developer will look to break ground for its development called Alta Nashoba Project, which was approved by the town in 2022. The development is set to feature three residential buildings with 229 rental units and four townhomes spreading across 13 acres within the new purchase.

Maker to Main owner Lynn Cheney.

162

Farm-to-table grocery store Maker to Main at 162 Harding St. permanently closed Jan. 27, with owner Lynn Cheney citing issues with foot traffic and debt. Originally on Main Street, the store reopened in a bigger space on Harding Street in September. Cheney started out in 2012 as a delivery service for farm products, connecting local farmers to grocery stores. In February 2020, she opened Maker to Main, a brick-and-mortar store at 328 Main St., to directly bring the products of local farms to the city. The Harding Street location had previously been home to Harding Glass Co. Inc., which closed in 2022.

Amazon warehouse on site of former Greendale Mall.

121,212

An Amazon spokesperson said Monday that the warehouse at the former location of the Greendale Mall is slated to open near the end of this year. Amazon purchased the mall location in 2019, later building an expansive warehouse. But since then the property has been quiet, with the opening date a mystery. Property records show the city has seen a total of $1,073,367.72 in net real estate tax payments for 2020 through 2023 for 7 and 12 Neponset St., where the 121,212-square-foot Amazon warehouse is found. The company hopes the facility will be operational in time for the holiday season.

Smoke & Talk 2 at 834 Main St.

834

Smoke & Talk 2 at 834 Main St. had its license revoked to sell tobacco products after allegations of repeat violations. The Worcester Board of Health voted 4-0 to revoke the license. It’s the second time the board took such a step in as many months. Last month, it voted 3-1 to terminate the license of Hedro’s Smoke Shop at 319 Grafton St. for allegedly selling a stun gun to an undercover police officer. Details of the latest alleged violations include a store clerk who sold menthol cigarettes, a flavored nicotine vape, and marijuana to an undercover officer on Jan. 17, according to police.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Telegram & Gazette Business Matters: Central Mass. by the Numbers