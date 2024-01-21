Central Mass. by the Numbers

A for-sale sign stands in front of a house in Westwood.

12

Home sales across Massachusetts sank to a 12-year low in 2023, the first year in office for Gov. Maura Healey, whose road to the corner office was paved with promises to boldly tackle the state's housing crisis. The Warren Group reported Tuesday that record high prices and an insufficient inventory made it a tough year for buyers, and home sales were down by nearly 22.5% in 2023, compared to 2022. The median sale price for a single-family home in Massachusetts last year was $570,000, up about 3.6% over 2022.

Workers fill a dumpster as they carry items from Angies Bodywork Spa on Pleasant Street.

383

A large dumpster was being filled outside Angies Bodywork Spa at Pleasant Street as it appeared workers were clearing out the site of a fatal shooting on Thanksgiving. State regulators have opened an investigation into the business at 383 Pleasant St. Angies Bodyworks does not hold any licenses from the City of Worcester, a city spokesperson said in December. Marcel D. Santos-Padgett, a 31-year-old man from Leicester, was charged with murder in the shooting in Central District Court. He is being held without bail. Prosecutors have said surveillance video captured Santos-Padgett entering the business around 2 a.m. Thanksgiving and entering a workroom with the victim.

A former roller rink at 161 Milk St. in Westborough may become a self-storage facility.

161

A building off Route 9 that was once used as a roller skating rink will be converted into a self-storage facility and an office building. MA Restoration Inc., a water damage restoration service with offices in Westborough, wants to renovate the property at 161 Milk St. The Planning Board Dec. 12 approved the company’s request for a special permit to redevelop and build on the four-acre property. The existing building, with its faded green exterior, was constructed sometime in the late 1960s, according to property records. With Planning Board approval, MA Restoration looks to convert it into a fully automated self-storage site.

The Reactory, a laboratory space on Belmont Street.

305

A Chinese pharmaceutical firm that is looking to make The Reactory life sciences park off Belmont Street its home will expand its drug manufacturing capacity by 50%, according to the company. WuXi Biologics will look to produce about 36,000 liters of pharmaceutical products from the 24,000 liters it announced in 2022, when work started toward its 189,500-square-foot project that is still under construction. WuXi is only one of the life sciences companies eyeing as its next location a lot inside The Reactory, a 46-acre development at 305 Belmont St. aimed at biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Joanna Geraghty

20

Holy Cross alumna Joanna Geraghty will become the first woman to run a major U.S. airline when she takes over next month for outgoing JetBlue Airways CEO Robin Hayes. Geraghty graduated from Holy Cross in 1994 and has been at JetBlue for nearly 20 years. In 2018 she was named the company's president and chief operating officer. This year, Geraghty will be the keynote speaker for the 19th annual Women in Business Conference at Holy Cross in November. Geraghty will transition into her new role as CEO next month. Hayes will continue to serve on the company's board of directors during the transition.

