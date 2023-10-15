Central Mass. by the Numbers

A 55,000-square-foot Big Y is coming to Uxbridge; next to the Cocke ’n Kettle restaurant and across the street from the courthouse (right).

A Big Y grocery store with a 55,000-square-foot blueprint is set to be built along South Main Street in Uxbridge. The supermarket is set to take shape on 12.86 acres next to the location of the former Cocke ’n Kettle restaurant, across the street from the Uxbridge District Court, plans show. To make space for the project, Big Y plans to raze a home at 262 Millville Road. The project will cost $23 million, according to the state Executive Office of Economic Development. The company was founded in 1936 and has 69 supermarkets in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Root & Press at 623 Chandler St. will move to 156 Shrewsbury St.

Citing insufficient space at its current location, coffee shop and bookstore Root & Press Coffee and Books will be relocating from Tatnuck Square to Shrewsbury Street. The café and bookstore, located at 623 Chandler St., will move to 156 Shrewsbury St. The spot on the city's Restaurant Row was most recently the home of Beirut Bite, which opened during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Known for its coffee, sandwiches and good selection of books, Root & Press Coffee and Books is a favorite of residents on the city's West Side. It opened at its Chandler Street location in 2019.

Woo Juice located at the Midtown Mall

Woo Juice opened its second location Oct. 14 at the Worcester Public Market, after the Licensing Commission approved its request. Woo Juice also has a location at the Midtown Mall, which opened in February. The owners said they opened it with the goal of promoting health and wellness in Worcester. Woo Juice is a juice bar that sells freshly pressed juices, smoothies and wellness shots. All of Woo Juice's drinks are named after specific places in Worcester, like the "Kelley Splash" and the "WooSox Smiley" smoothie. Woo Juice will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Jefferson Manufacturing Company Complex, a textiles building, was renovated by a Newton-based developer who flipped them into apartment buildings called Jefferson Mills.

More than seven decades ago, the red-bricked walls inside the Jefferson Mills complex bustled with the sounds of textile manufacturing. Soon, the voices of tenants will fill the buildings after a local developer wrapped up phase one of a $13.5-million renovation project that looks to turn two Jefferson Mills buildings at 1665 Main St. into 63 upscale apartment units. One of the two buildings, part of phase one of the 62,922-square-foot project, saw its first tenants last weekend, who will settle into more than a handful of the 34 units that comprise one-bedroom to three-bedroom apartments.

The old American Legion building at 1023 Main St. that Spectrum Health services has purchased.

Spectrum Health Systems Inc. has purchased the former American Legion Post at 1023 Main St. in Main South. Spectrum paid $910,000 for the property. Alli Schoff of Spectrum said in a statement that the organization is still finalizing plans for the site and the space is currently in use by its mobile unit. "This location was added to our mobile unit's service route as of Friday, 9/8, while plans for the facility are still being finalized. We can however confirm there will be no changes in services to Worcester residents," Schoff said. Spectrum also has a clinic at 585 Lincoln St.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Central Massachusetts Business by the Numbers in Telegram & Gazette