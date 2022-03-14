Central Nervous System (CNS) Stimulant Drugs Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.74 by 2026 | Rise in CNS Disorders to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The central nervous system (CNS) stimulant drugs market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in R and D to compete in the market. Astellas Pharma Inc., Biogen Inc., Endo International Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Highland Therapeutics Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Johnson and Johnson Inc., KemPharm Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Purdue Pharma LP, Sanofi SA, SHIONOGI Co. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tris Pharma Inc., UCB SA, and Viatris Inc. are some of the major market participants. The central nervous system (CNS) stimulant drugs market is set to grow by USD 5.95 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.74% according to the latest market forecast report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Central Nervous System (CNS) Stimulant Drugs Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Central Nervous System (CNS) Stimulant Drugs Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our central nervous system (CNS) stimulant drugs market report covers the following areas:

Central Nervous System (CNS) Stimulant Drugs Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving the central nervous system (CNS) stimulant drugs market growth is the rise in CNS disorders such as sleep apnea, narcolepsy, and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder worldwide. As per Le et al. 2013, the global prevalence of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder in children and adolescents was estimated to be 5.3%-5.9%, while in Europe, 4.6% of children and adolescents were estimated to have attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder. According to the CDC, in the US, 5% of children have attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder. In 2016, an estimated 6.1 million children were diagnosed with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder in the US.

However, the key challenges to the global central nervous system (CNS) stimulant drugs market growth are the numerous side effects of drugs. For instance, the medication for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder is effective in reducing the symptoms of the disease. However, the medication is also associated with side effects. Medications such as methylphenidates, including RITALIN, Focalin, Metadate, and CONCERTA, whereas amphetamines such as DEXEDRINE, Adderall, and VYVANSE have some potential side effects such as sleep problems, reduced appetite, increased blood pressure, headaches, stomach ache, nervousness, and moodiness, and irritability. Furthermore, amphetamines have been used to improve alertness in narcolepsy. These medications are the most effective in reducing sleepiness.

Central Nervous System (CNS) Stimulant Drugs Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Geography

Central Nervous System (CNS) Stimulant Drugs Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

The central nervous system (CNS) stimulant drugs market share growth by the attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder segment will be significant for revenue generation. The growth is attributed to the significant increase in the prevalence of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder in both adolescents and children. In addition, the easy availability of stimulants to treat attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder will accelerate market growth during the forecast period.

46% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US, Canada, and Mexico are the key markets for the central nervous system (CNS) stimulant drugs in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe. The significant increase in the prevalence of CNS disorders, such as autism and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder will facilitate the central nervous system (CNS) stimulant drugs market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Central Nervous System (CNS) Stimulant Drugs Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist central nervous system (CNS) stimulant drugs market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the central nervous system (CNS) stimulant drugs market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the central nervous system (CNS) stimulant drugs market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of central nervous system (CNS) stimulant drugs market vendors

Central Nervous System (CNS) Stimulant Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.74% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.52 Performing market contribution North America at 46% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Astellas Pharma Inc., Biogen Inc., Endo International Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Highland Therapeutics Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Johnson and Johnson Inc., KemPharm Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Purdue Pharma LP, Sanofi SA, SHIONOGI Co. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tris Pharma Inc., UCB SA, and Viatris Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

