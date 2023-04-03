Central nervous system (CNS) stimulant drugs market size to grow by USD 6,486.71 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by the rise in CNS disorders - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The central nervous system (CNS) stimulant drugs market size is forecast to increase by USD 6,486.71 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.8%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rise in CNS disorders, the approval of new stimulants, and the increasing use of stimulants worldwide. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) have been covered in this report. Download the Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Central Nervous System (CNS) Stimulant Drugs Market

Vendor Analysis

The global central nervous system stimulants market is concentrated due to the presence of a few large players. Established companies are focusing on expanding their product portfolio by investing in research and development for new drug development. Leading vendors are pursuing collaboration and licensing agreement strategies to penetrate the global central nervous system stimulants market. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Azurity Pharmaceuticals Inc.: The company offers central nervous system (CNS) stimulant drugs such as Eprontia and Evekeo CII.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc.: The company offers central nervous system (CNS) stimulant drugs such as Adderall and Adderall XR.

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.: The company offers central nervous system (CNS) stimulant drugs, namely XELSTRYM, through its subsidiary Noven Therapeutics LLC.

Ironshore: The company offers central nervous system (CNS) stimulant drugs, namely JORNAY PM.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc

KemPharm Inc.

Merck and Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Purdue Pharma LP

Sanofi SA

Shionogi and Co. Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Tris Pharma Inc.

Story continues

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by distribution channel (hospitals and others), application (attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, narcolepsy, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).

By distribution channel, the market growth will be significant in the hospitals segment during the forecast period. Hospitals are major consumers of these drugs for treating various medical conditions. In the hospital sector, CNS stimulants are commonly used to treat conditions such as ADHD, narcolepsy, and other sleep disorders.

By application, the market will witness an increase in the demand for the attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder segment during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the significant increase in the prevalence of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder in both adolescents and children. In addition, the easy availability of stimulants to treat this disorder will accelerate market growth during the forecast period.

North America will account for 43% of the market growth during the forecast period. The US, Canada, and Mexico are the key markets for central nervous system (CNS) stimulant drugs in North America. Factors such as the significant increase in the prevalence of CNS disorders, such as autism and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, will facilitate the central nervous system (CNS) stimulant drugs market growth in the region over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Key Drivers:

Rise in incidence of CNS disorders

Approval of new stimulants

Increasing use of stimulants worldwide

The key factor driving the central nervous system (CNS) stimulant drugs market growth is the rise in the incidence of CNS disorders such as sleep apnea, narcolepsy, and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder worldwide. As per Le et al. 2013, the global prevalence of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder in children and adolescents was estimated to be 5.3%-5.9%, while in Europe, 4.6% of children and adolescents were estimated to have attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder. According to the CDC, in the US, 5% of children have attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder. In 2016, an estimated 6.1 million children were diagnosed with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder in the US. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends:

Increased uptake of new-generation drugs

Rising demand to legalize cannabis worldwide

Increasing repurposing of drugs

The increased uptake of new-generation drugs is an emerging trend in the market. New-generation anti-epileptic drugs such as rufinamide, eslicarbazepine, and lacosamide, have entered the market. Compared with the first-generation anti-epileptic drugs, the new-generation drugs have very few side effects with wide therapeutic ranges. Therefore, the uptake of new-generation anti-epileptic drugs is higher. Moreover, the development of new-generation drugs with a more effective mechanism of action, coupled with fewer side actions, is expected to drive the growth of the CNS stimulant drugs market during the forecast period.

Key Challenges:

Numerous side effects of drugs

Development of first-in-class therapeutics

Increasing demand for non-pharmacological therapies

Numerous side effects of the drugs are major challenges impeding the market growth. Stimulants are used for the treatment of several CNS diseases. For instance, amphetamines such as DEXEDRINE, Adderall, and VYVANSE have been used to improve alertness in narcolepsy. These medications are the most effective in reducing sleepiness. However, high doses of amphetamines can injure the brain. Moreover, stimulants are widely abused globally because abusing stimulants can have both short- and long-term effects on an individual's health, which include neurotoxicity, cardiovascular complications, seizures, and structural brain changes. Therefore, these factors will hinder the growth of the global CNS stimulant drugs market during the forecast period.

Central Nervous System (CNS) Stimulant Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.8% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,486.71 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Astellas Pharma Inc., Azurity Pharmaceuticals Inc., Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc., Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc., Ironshore, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, KemPharm Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Purdue Pharma LP, Sanofi SA, Shionogi and Co. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Tris Pharma Inc., Viatris Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

