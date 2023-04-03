U.S. markets close in 2 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,106.83
    -2.48 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,515.36
    +241.21 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,099.67
    -122.24 (-1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,794.48
    -8.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.56
    +4.89 (+6.46%)
     

  • Gold

    2,002.10
    +15.90 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    24.02
    -0.13 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0886
    +0.0039 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4340
    -0.0600 (-1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2393
    +0.0061 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4830
    -0.3140 (-0.24%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,989.54
    -139.60 (-0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    612.47
    +6.04 (+1.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,673.00
    +41.26 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

Central nervous system (CNS) stimulant drugs market size to grow by USD 6,486.71 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by the rise in CNS disorders - Technavio

PR Newswire
·19 min read

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The central nervous system (CNS) stimulant drugs market size is forecast to increase by USD 6,486.71 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.8%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rise in CNS disorders, the approval of new stimulants, and the increasing use of stimulants worldwide. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) have been covered in this report. Download the Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Central Nervous System (CNS) Stimulant Drugs Market
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Central Nervous System (CNS) Stimulant Drugs Market

Vendor Analysis

The global central nervous system stimulants market is concentrated due to the presence of a few large players. Established companies are focusing on expanding their product portfolio by investing in research and development for new drug development. Leading vendors are pursuing collaboration and licensing agreement strategies to penetrate the global central nervous system stimulants market. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

  • Azurity Pharmaceuticals Inc.: The company offers central nervous system (CNS) stimulant drugs such as Eprontia and Evekeo CII.

  • Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc.: The company offers central nervous system (CNS) stimulant drugs such as Adderall and Adderall XR.

  • Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.: The company offers central nervous system (CNS) stimulant drugs, namely XELSTRYM, through its subsidiary Noven Therapeutics LLC.

  • Ironshore: The company offers central nervous system (CNS) stimulant drugs, namely JORNAY PM.

  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc

  • KemPharm Inc.

  • Merck and Co. Inc.

  • Novartis AG

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Purdue Pharma LP

  • Sanofi SA

  • Shionogi and Co. Ltd.

  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • Tris Pharma Inc.

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders – 

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Get a holistic overview of the central nervous system (CNS) stimulant drugs market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027). Download the Sample

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by distribution channel (hospitals and others), application (attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, narcolepsy, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).

  • By distribution channel, the market growth will be significant in the hospitals segment during the forecast period. Hospitals are major consumers of these drugs for treating various medical conditions. In the hospital sector, CNS stimulants are commonly used to treat conditions such as ADHD, narcolepsy, and other sleep disorders.

  • By application, the market will witness an increase in the demand for the attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder segment during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the significant increase in the prevalence of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder in both adolescents and children. In addition, the easy availability of stimulants to treat this disorder will accelerate market growth during the forecast period.

  • North America will account for 43% of the market growth during the forecast period. The US, Canada, and Mexico are the key markets for central nervous system (CNS) stimulant drugs in North America. Factors such as the significant increase in the prevalence of CNS disorders, such as autism and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, will facilitate the central nervous system (CNS) stimulant drugs market growth in the region over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Key Drivers:

  • Rise in incidence of CNS disorders

  • Approval of new stimulants

  • Increasing use of stimulants worldwide

The key factor driving the central nervous system (CNS) stimulant drugs market growth is the rise in the incidence of CNS disorders such as sleep apnea, narcolepsy, and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder worldwide. As per Le et al. 2013, the global prevalence of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder in children and adolescents was estimated to be 5.3%-5.9%, while in Europe, 4.6% of children and adolescents were estimated to have attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder. According to the CDC, in the US, 5% of children have attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder. In 2016, an estimated 6.1 million children were diagnosed with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder in the US. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends:

  • Increased uptake of new-generation drugs

  • Rising demand to legalize cannabis worldwide

  • Increasing repurposing of drugs

The increased uptake of new-generation drugs is an emerging trend in the market. New-generation anti-epileptic drugs such as rufinamide, eslicarbazepine, and lacosamide, have entered the market. Compared with the first-generation anti-epileptic drugs, the new-generation drugs have very few side effects with wide therapeutic ranges. Therefore, the uptake of new-generation anti-epileptic drugs is higher. Moreover, the development of new-generation drugs with a more effective mechanism of action, coupled with fewer side actions, is expected to drive the growth of the CNS stimulant drugs market during the forecast period.

Key Challenges:

  • Numerous side effects of drugs

  • Development of first-in-class therapeutics

  • Increasing demand for non-pharmacological therapies

Numerous side effects of the drugs are major challenges impeding the market growth. Stimulants are used for the treatment of several CNS diseases. For instance, amphetamines such as DEXEDRINE, Adderall, and VYVANSE have been used to improve alertness in narcolepsy. These medications are the most effective in reducing sleepiness. However, high doses of amphetamines can injure the brain. Moreover, stimulants are widely abused globally because abusing stimulants can have both short- and long-term effects on an individual's health, which include neurotoxicity, cardiovascular complications, seizures, and structural brain changes. Therefore, these factors will hinder the growth of the global CNS stimulant drugs market during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this Central Nervous System (CNS) Stimulant Drugs Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the central nervous system (CNS) stimulant drugs market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the central nervous system (CNS) stimulant drugs market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the central nervous system (CNS) stimulant drugs market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of central nervous system (CNS) stimulant drugs market vendors

Related Reports: 

  • The narcolepsy drugs market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% between 2021 and 2026. The addiction therapeutics market size is forecast to increase by USD 1.60 billion. The market is segmented by type (narcolepsy with cataplexy, narcolepsy without cataplexy, and secondary narcolepsy) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

  • The bronchiectasis drugs market is expected to develop at the market's growth momentum (CAGR) of 9.31% between 2021 and 2026, and the market size is expected to increase by USD 276.16 million. The market is segmented by product (antibiotics, expectorants, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Central Nervous System (CNS) Stimulant Drugs Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.8%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 6,486.71 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.6

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 43%

Key countries

US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Astellas Pharma Inc., Azurity Pharmaceuticals Inc., Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc., Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc., Ironshore, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, KemPharm Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Purdue Pharma LP, Sanofi SA, Shionogi and Co. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Tris Pharma Inc., Viatris Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global central nervous system (CNS) stimulant drugs market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Application

  • 7.3 Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Narcolepsy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Azurity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • 12.4 Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • 12.5 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.

  • 12.6 Ironshore

  • 12.7 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc

  • 12.8 KemPharm Inc.

  • 12.9 Merck and Co. Inc.

  • 12.10 Novartis AG

  • 12.11 Pfizer Inc.

  • 12.12 Purdue Pharma LP

  • 12.13 Sanofi SA

  • 12.14 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

  • 12.15 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • 12.16 Tris Pharma Inc.

  • 12.17 Viatris Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Digital Education Publishing Market in US (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Digital Education Publishing Market in US (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/central-nervous-system-cns-stimulant-drugs-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-6-486-71-million-between-2022-and-2027-growth-driven-by-the-rise-in-cns-disorders---technavio-301785756.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for April 3rd

    BLDE, AEM and BBWI have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on April 3, 2023.

  • Biden Has Limited Options to Respond to OPEC+’s Oil Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+’s surprise move to cut 1 million barrels a day of oil production is poised to raise US fuel prices just as President Joe Biden is expected to launch his re-election campaign. He has a limited range of options with which to respond.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in War

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 9% Yield

    After a rough month from mid-February to mid-March, investors have reason for some positive sentiment in what’s been a highly volatile environment. Since hitting bottom on March 13, the S&P 500 has gained back 6.5%, and is back up to a 7.5% year-to-date gain. Increases have been even more impressive for the NASDAQ index, which rose 17% in Q1 – for its best quarterly performance since 2020. But not so fast, says JPMorgan asset management CIO Bob Michele, who takes a cautious view of the long-term

  • Micron Gets Caught in U.S.-China Crossfire

    China’s investigation into the computer-memory maker has sparked fears that Beijing is finally striking back at U.S. chip companies.

  • Norfolk Southern Derailment Spurs Questioning of Turnaround King’s Strategy

    The late E. Hunter Harrison, who ran four of North America’s major railroads, is credited with transforming the railroad industry by spreading a philosophy of aggressive cost-cutting. Members of Congress, unions and rail-safety officials have all expressed concerns that PSR has made the entire railroad industry less safe. The goal of PSR is to boost service and profit by running trains more efficiently.

  • A Grain Glut Is Straining the Goodwill That Ukraine Badly Needs

    (Bloomberg) -- Blocked border crossings, a minister pelted with eggs and overflowing silos — anger is mounting among farmers in eastern Europe who say a rush of grain from Ukraine threatens their businesses, and it’s steadily eroding political goodwill.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in Pro-War Blogger’s DeathBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blas

  • Citi Rebuffs Calls for $100 Oil as Goldman Lifts Outlook on OPEC Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc.’s Ed Morse, the global head of commodities research, said the oil market would need a lot more uncertainty over supplies before prices could reach $100 a barrel.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in War Blogger’s DeathOil Surges Most in a Year After OPEC+’s Shocki

  • US sales at top automakers rise on improving inventory, Toyota struggles

    General Motors Co, which replaced Toyota as the top U.S. automaker in 2022, posted a 17.6% rise in first-quarter auto sales. "We gained significant market share in the first quarter, pricing was strong, inventories are in very good shape, and we sold more than 20,000 EVs (electric vehicles) in a quarter for the first time," GM Executive Vice President Steve Carlisle said in a statement.

  • U.S. LNG exports back on rising track, reached record in March

    U.S. producers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) last month regained momentum as the country's second-largest exporter Freeport LNG ramped up output, sending total shipments to an all-time record of 7.73 million tonnes, Refinitiv Eikon data showed on Monday. Freeport LNG's facility in Texas, which had suspended operations after a fire last year, exited an eight-month outage in February and on Monday was on track to pull in about 2.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas, above its nameplate capacity, pushing up the country's overall processing rates. A total of 108 cargoes departed U.S. ports last month carrying 7.73 million tonnes of LNG, above the previous record of 7.67 million tonnes a year ago, according to Refinitiv Eikon trade flows data.

  • Why China launched a cybersecurity review into US memory chip maker Micron Technology and what could happen next

    Micron Technology, the United States' largest memory chip maker, has become the first foreign semiconductor company to be put under a cybersecurity review by China, months after the American tech firm closed its DRAM design operations in Shanghai at the end of last year. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said in a statement on Friday that it launched an investigation into Micron's products in China to "safeguard key information infrastructure supply chain security" and "prevent cybers

  • Oil surges, Dow gains, tech sinks: Stock market news today

    A move higher in oil prices, a mega merger in the media space, and more bad news from the U.S. manufacturing sector offered investors a mixed picture early Monday to start the second quarter of the year.

  • Energy analysts have been making gaseous calls since Russia invaded Ukraine. It’s time to clear away the smoke of economic groupthink

    Yale's Sonnenfeld and Tian call out a year of bad energy calls as OPEC+ cuts send energy prices soaring.

  • OPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ announced a surprise oil production cut of more than 1 million barrels a day, abandoning previous assurances that it would hold supply steady and posing a new risk for the global economy.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in War Blogger’s DeathOil Surges Most in a Year Aft

  • Oil producers' cuts could boost gasoline prices, help Russia

    Major oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia said they're cutting supplies of crude — again. This time, the decision was a surprise and is underlining worries about where the global economy might be headed. Russia is joining in by extending its own cuts for the rest of the year.

  • Airlines and Truck Stocks Fall, Pipelines Rally After OPEC+ Output Cuts

    OPEC+ announces a surprise production cut of around 1.1 million barrels a day that would start next month.

  • Oil prices surge as Saudis slash production

    Oil prices surged almost 8pc as markets opened in Asia on Monday morning after a surprise production cut by Saudi-led oil producers.

  • How New Technology Will Disrupt The Oil And Gas Industry

    Energy companies are increasingly turning toward tech heavyweights for help in cutting costs and streamlining operations

  • Oil Surges Most in a Year After OPEC+’s Shocking Production Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied the most in more than a year after OPEC+ unexpectedly announced output cuts that threaten to tighten the market and deliver a fresh inflationary jolt to the world economy.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in War Blogger’s DeathOil Surges Most in a Year After OPEC+’s

  • As Dealerships Get More Stock, Auto Makers’ Sales Rebound in First Quarter

    GM, Hyundai and other auto makers report a robust start to the year, due in large part to rising inventory levels and easing supply-chain troubles.

  • New York Gasoline Prices May Jump This Summer as Europe Exports Less

    (Bloomberg) -- Drivers on the US East Coast are at risk of rising gasoline prices this summer driving season as strikes in France and sanctions on Russia threaten to limit shipments from the region’s biggest overseas source of fuel.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in War Blogger’s DeathOil S