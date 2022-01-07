U.S. markets open in 4 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,692.75
    +5.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,166.00
    +43.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,762.50
    +3.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,205.00
    +2.30 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.17
    +0.71 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.10
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.23
    +0.03 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1321
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7330
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.68
    -0.05 (-0.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3557
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,425.36
    -268.64 (-0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,060.50
    -30.84 (-2.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,457.03
    +6.66 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.31 (-0.03%)
     

Central Nervous System Treatment Market Size [2022-2028] | is Anticipated to Reach USD 166.53 Billion, Exhibit a CAGR 0f 9.4%

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read

Key Companies in Central Nervous System Treatment Market are Biogen, Pfizer Inc. , Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi, Otsuka Holdings

Pune, India, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global central nervous system treatment market size is anticipated to reach USD 166.53 billion by 2028 and exhibit a CAGR 0f 9.4% during the forecast period. The increasing geriatric population and the associated neurological disorders are likely to fuel the market growth in the coming years. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in its report titled “Central Nervous System Treatment Market, 2021-2028”.
The market size stood at USD 81.67 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 89.02 billion in 2021.
The prospective product launches to treat neurological disorders are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. The new product launches are likely to augment treatment access in developing nations, favoring the market growth.
Industry Development-

  • January 2021: Glenmark Pharma’s central nervous system stimulant drug, Amphetamine Sulfate tablets, was approved by the U.S. FDA. The tablets are a generic variant of the Evekeo tablets by Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC.


Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/central-nervous-system-treatment-market-103973


Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Prevalence of Neurological Disorders to Propel Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, including Parkinson’s Alzheimer’s, multiple sclerosis, and others, coupled with the expanding geriatric population, is anticipated to boost the global central nervous system treatment market growth. The Alzheimer’s Association estimates approximately 14 million cases by 2050. This is anticipated to boost the market growth significantly.

The launch of new prospective products and pipeline drugs is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market. The new product launches are likely to augment the access to treatment in developing nations, thereby fueling the market growth.
Also, the increasing trend of partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by key players is projected to bolster the market’s growth during the forecast period.
However, a strict regulatory framework and time-consuming approval process may hinder market growth.

COVID-19 Impact-

The rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has stagnated the growth of the central nervous system market globally. The disruptions in the global supply chain networks have affected the market’s growth. A sales drop approximated worth USD 1.4 billion was observed in 2020. However, the market is likely to recover and exhibit stellar growth in 2021 due to the rapid vaccination drives carried out by countries across the world.


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,
Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/central-nervous-system-treatment-market-103973


Segmentation-

On the basis of disease type, the market is fragmented into infectious diseases, mental health, neurodegenerative diseases, neurovascular diseases, and others. On the basis of drug class, the market is segmented into immunomodulatory drugs, interferons, analgesics, antidepressants, dopamine agonists, decarboxylase inhibitors, and others. On the basis of drug type, the market is bifurcated into non-biologics and biologics. On the basis of distribution channels, the market is trifurcated into online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies. Geographically, the market is classified into Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Insights-

North America to Gain Ample Growth due to the Strong Presence of Major Market Players
North America is projected to gain the largest global central nervous system treatment market share. The higher access to this treatment and the strong presence of major market players is anticipated to boost the region's market growth. Additionally, government agencies, including the U.S. FDA, to manage central nervous system treatment regulatory guidelines are expected to complement the market’s growth.
Europe is likely to attain the second-largest market share due to appreciative reimbursement policies and wide access to treatment via public healthcare providers in the U.K., such as the National Health Service (NHS).


Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/central-nervous-system-treatment-market-103973


Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness stellar growth due to the rising geriatric population, growing prevalence of neurological disorders, and improving healthcare infrastructure. The Middle East & Africa, and Latin America are likely to exhibit sluggish growth due to weaker product penetration and the lack of product approvals.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Devise Ingenious Strategies to Capture Growth
The market is fairly consolidated and comprises key players emphasizing strategic distribution agreements and a robust pipeline to retain strong market positions. The market comprises Pfizer Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Otsuka Holdings, Novartis AG, and others amongst the top market players. The key players focus on new product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, and others to improve their market positions. For instance, Biogen announced a deal in January 2020 to acquire a phase 1 stage modulator of circadian rhythm, i.e., PF-05251749. The product is being developed to treat neurological symptoms related to disorders including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.


List of Key Players in Central Nervous System Treatment Market:

  • Biogen (Massachusetts, U.S.)

  • Pfizer Inc. (New York, U.S.)

  • Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

  • Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)

  • Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (New Jersey, U.S.)

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

  • Sanofi (Paris, France)

  • Otsuka Holdings (Japan)


Quick Buy - Central Nervous System Treatment Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103973


Major Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Industry Developments- Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

    • New Product Launches

    • Pipeline Analysis

    • Overview of Regulatory Scenario

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

  • Global Central Nervous System Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class

      • Immunomodulatory Drugs

      • Interferons

      • Decarboxylase Inhibitors

      • Dopamine Agonists

      • Antidepressants

      • Analgesics

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Type

      • Neurovascular Diseases

        • Hemorrhagic Stroke

        • Ischemic Stroke

        • Others

      • Neurodegenerative Diseases

        • Alzheimer’s Disease

        • Parkinson’s Disease

        • Multiple Sclerosis

        • Others

      • Mental Health

        • Epilepsy

        • Mood Disorders

        • Anxiety Disorders

        • Others

        • Infectious Diseases

        • Meningitis

        • Encephalitis

        • Others

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

      • Hospital Pharmacy

      • Retail Pharmacy

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Type

      • Biologics

      • Non-biologics


Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/central-nervous-system-treatment-market-103973


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • Mohamed El-Erian says a ‘trifecta’ of dangers will haunt the US economy in 2022 — here’s how to protect your portfolio

    America may not be able to handle the new reality ahead, the economist says.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 3 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • GameStop soars 30% in after-hours on reported NFT plans

    GameStop’s (GME) stock is surging in after-hours after a report that the video game retailer is launching a marketplace for nonfungible tokens (NFTs). The company has a link on the GameStop URL soliciting creators in the NFT marketplace.

  • Why Beyond Meat Stock Just Soared

    What happened Shares of plant-based meat company Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) soared on Thursday -- a day late. The company made a big announcement on Wednesday, and the stock spiked higher in pre-market trading.

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 smart ways to buy it in 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • Why AMC Entertainment's Stock Surged After Hours

    The stock's activity could lead to a false bullish narrative

  • This tech giant will shape the future of the metaverse, buy its stock: analyst

    Here's why this tech giant will cash in on the metasverse, says one widely followed analyst.

  • Why Shares of Lucid and Nio Sank Today, While an EV Start-Up Stock Jumped

    The stocks of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nio (NYSE: NIO) are each down between 20% and 30% since the start of December 2021. As of 1:50 p.m. ET, shares of Lucid and Nio were down 4.7% and 2.2%, respectively. While shares have been trending down with the tech market recently, Lucid and Nio may be getting affected a bit by Tesla right now.

  • Humana Sinks, Driving Down Insurers, After Cutting Medicare Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Humana Inc. shares plunged the most intraday in 13 years, dragging down rivals’ stocks, after the health insurer cut its forecast for Medicare membership growth by about half.Humana expects to add 150,000 to 200,000 new members in Medicare Advantage plans this year, down from an earlier estimate of 325,000 to 375,000, the company said Thursday in a filing. The insurer cited higher-than-expected terminations during the recent enrollment window for 2022 Medicare coverage. Shares of

  • China Regulator Vows Stability After Stock Market’s Rocky Start

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stock market’s ugly start to 2022 has forced its securities regulator to assuage investors’ frayed nerves by pledging measures for stability.China Securities Regulatory Commission Chairman Yi Huiman said the watchdog will adopt various measures to avoid volatility and “firmly” prevent big fluctuations, according to an interview with state TV network aired Thursday. CSRC will evaluate the timing and conditions before rolling out major policies.While Huiman’s comments are si

  • Treasuries Slip Before NFP Data; U.S. Futures Rise: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Shorter-term Treasury yields rose as investors bet Friday’s U.S. jobs data would do little to change the Federal Reserve’s path toward faster-than-expected tightening. Nasdaq 100 Index futures reversed declines.The two-year yield added one basis point, heading for the biggest weekly spike since October 2019. March contracts on the technology-heavy stocks gauge were 0.1% higher, after falling as much as 0.6%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%. Europe’s Stoxx 600 index was on course for a w

  • Why Berkeley Lights Stock Went Dark on Thursday

    Thursday was an eventful day for digital cell biology company Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI)... but not in a good way. Following news of a c-suite departure and a business update, investors aggressively sold off the company's stock. The vacating executive is none other than CEO Eric Hobbs, who is staying with Berkeley Lights by shifting to president of its antibody therapeutics business.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Fizzles; GME Stock, Trump Stock DWAC Spike On News

    A tepid market rally fizzled Thursday as bond yields kept rising. Meme stocks rallied, led by Trump stock DWAC.

  • Alibaba’s ‘long-term strategy is intact,’ analyst says as stock rises

    U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. have come under pressure in recent months amid concerns about U.S.-China tensions and a slowdown in the company's key business, but one analyst says the bigger picture still looks good.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Meta Stock Jumps On Prospects For New Features On Instagram

    Meta stock climbed as UBS raised its price target on the social networking giant based on expected changes coming to Instagram.

  • Tilray expected to grow sales sequentially but remain in the red

    Analysts predict Tilray will post a loss despite sequential sales growth as the Canadian cannabis business readies its second-quarter results

  • Why Shares of Cenntro Electric (Formerly Naked Brand) Are Down Today

    Shares of Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ: NAKD), the company formerly known as Naked Brand, were trading lower on Thursday. The former meme stock has been moving steadily lower since mid-November, shortly after Naked Brand -- at the time still a struggling lingerie maker -- announced that it would merge with electric-vehicle maker Cenntro. The company is the result of a merger between a small privately held maker of electric commercial vehicles (Cenntro) and a publicly traded maker of lingerie and swimwear (Naked Brand) that became a hot meme stock early last year.

  • Rivian Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone. Blame Amazon.

    Rivian stock slid 11% Thursday, extending losses from the previous session. News regarding Amazon.com, a Rivian customer and investor, has other Rivian investors vexed.