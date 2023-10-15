Central Ohio needs more homes, so why aren't we seeing them?

Housing construction remains down in central Ohio, including in Licking County, where this new home is listed in Hebron's Lake Forest development.

Central Ohio business and civic leaders gathered last week to again lament the region's housing shortage. But despite years of such concerns, few signs can be found that the situation will change any time soon.

The number of housing permits issued so far this year in central Ohio is slightly above last year but remains well below 20 years ago, and also well below where experts say construction needs to be.

"We did not build enough housing over the last decade," Erin Prosser, assistant director of housing strategies for the city of Columbus, said at an affordable housing conference sponsored by the National Association of Realtors on Tuesday.

Erin Prosser

Prosser noted that in 2010, central Ohio had 7% more homes than households. By 2020, following years of construction shortages and population growth, that number shrunk to 2%.

Underbuilding continues

Construction this year isn't likely to change that.

From January through August, permits were issued for 8,033 new central Ohio homes of all types including houses, apartments and condominiums, according to the U.S. Census Department. Last year, during the same period, 8,013 permits were issued.

On an annual basis, that adds up to about 12,000 new central Ohio homes each of the past few years, compared with more than 16,000 during housing's boom years of 2002 and 2003. As Kenny McDonald, president and CEO of the Columbus Partnership/One Columbus, noted, the region had 600,000 fewer residents then.

Kenny McDonald

The 12,000 new homes a year is also well below the 14,000 to 19,000 new homes that central Ohio needs to keep up with demand, according to a report issued last year by the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio.

"We've been underbuilding," said Prosser.

Barriers to construction

While some signs exist that central Ohio is starting to address housing demand, most housing proposals, especially for apartments, continue to meet resistance.

"When housing comes in ... a lot of communities just say no," said William Murdock, executive director of the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission.

Story continues

William Murdock

Communities typically want the income tax that comes with jobs and offices, but are less interested in housing, noted Jon Melchi, executive director of the Building Industry of Central Ohio trade association.

"They want the jobs, just not the people who hold those jobs," he said.

Jon Melchi

The housing shortage is especially acute in Licking County, which has added thousands of jobs in recent years and is poised to add thousands more with Intel, Amazon and others. Alexis Fitzsimmons, executive director of GROW Licking County, said in recent years, one home has been built for every four jobs added in the county.

Yet this year, building permits have dropped dramatically in western Licking County, where most of the new jobs are being added.

A national problem

Elayne Weiss, a special policy advisor with the Department of Housing and Urban Development, noted that the housing shortage is a national problem. HUD has estimated that the country is about 5 million homes short of where it should be.

Indeed, while the Columbus area is building fewer homes than true boomtowns such as Nashville and Austin, it is building far more than some regional peers. The 8,033 permits issued in central Ohio through August for all housing types dwarfs the 4,317 permits issued in the Cincinnati region, the 4,943 permits in the Kansas City area or the 3,659 permits in the Pittsburgh region, and remains slightly ahead of Indianapolis' 7,580 permits, according to Census figures.

In an effort to help identify barriers to housing such as zoning laws, building regulations, preservation policies and infrastructure challenges, Weiss said HUD this summer allocated $85 million available to communities.

"We're looking to fast-track housing," said Weiss, adding that the housing shortage is a "pervasive problem ... decades in the making."

In addition, despite a housing shortage and rising home prices, central Ohio remains more affordable than many U.S. cities its size.

Solutions ahead?

Prosser and Lark Mallory, president and CEO of the Affordable Housing Trust for Columbus and Franklin County, said some local public efforts should help boost housing supply in the next few years including $200 million in bonds approved last year for affordable housing in Columbus that is expected to help fund 1,300 apartments in addition to helping preserve affordable homes and helping families buy affordable homes; and the $100 million Housing Action Fund created in 2019 to loan money for affordable housing.

In addition, the city is looking to revamp its zoning code to encourage more housing, especially more apartments along busy corridors such as Main and Broad streets.

She and others also suggested looking at alternative housing sources such as manufactured housing or tiny homes.

"No matter how we get there, we need to get more units," said McDonald.

jweiker@dispatch.com

@JimWeiker

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Central Ohio needs more homes, so why aren't we seeing them?