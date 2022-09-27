U.S. markets close in 1 hour 50 minutes

Central Oregon Dermatology Is First in State to Offer Non-Surgical Technology For Treating Common Skin Cancers

·2 min read

BURR RIDGE, Ill., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCure Oncology, the world leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiotherapy (Image-Guided SRT), the most advanced non-surgical technology for the treatment of common skin cancers, today announced the availability of the technology in Oregon. The state's first installation is at Central Oregon Dermatology in Bend.

SkinCure Oncology (PRNewsfoto/SkinCure Oncology)
SkinCure Oncology (PRNewsfoto/SkinCure Oncology)

Image-Guided SRT is the only treatment for nonmelanoma skin cancer (basal and squamous cell carcinomas) that uses ultrasound images to help clinicians direct low-level X-ray energy to targeted areas of the skin, killing cancer cells. A study published in the peer-reviewed journal Oncology and Therapy showed that Image-Guided SRT produces a 99.3 percent cure rate, making it just as effective as traditional Mohs surgery.

"We're thrilled to be the first dermatology practice in Oregon to offer this exceptional treatment option for patients with nonmelanoma skin cancer," stated Mark Hall, M.D. of Central Oregon Dermatology. "Image-Guided SRT is a real game-changer in that it allows us to offer our patients an option for curing these common cancers without surgery, without pain, without bleeding, and without scarring.  This is an excellent option to treat skin cancer, and we're proud to be the first in our state to make it available," Hall concluded.

"Some 41,000 Oregonians are estimated to be diagnosed with nonmelanoma skin cancer this year alone, and we're pleased to be partnering with Central Oregon Dermatology to offer a highly effective, non-surgical treatment option for their patients," said Kerwin Brandt, CEO of SkinCure Oncology, the company which brought the technology to the state.

About SkinCure Oncology

SkinCure Oncology is the world leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiotherapy (Image-Guided SRT), the most advanced non-surgical technology for the treatment of common skin cancers. The company partners with quality-focused dermatologists and Mohs surgeons to bring cancer center-level radiotherapy treatment to physician offices. To date, SkinCure Oncology is working with more than 240 dermatology practice locations across the country, and more than 40,000 patients have been treated with Image-Guided SRT over the last five years. Learn more about the company at skincureoncology.com, and visit gentlecure.com for helpful consumer and patient information.

Media Contact:

Matt Russell
Russell Public Communications
520-232-9840
mrussell@russellpublic.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/central-oregon-dermatology-is-first-in-state-to-offer-non-surgical-technology-for-treating-common-skin-cancers-301634635.html

SOURCE SkinCure Oncology

