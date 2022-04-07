U.S. markets open in 9 hours 26 minutes

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. ANNOUNCES CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

1 min read
HONOLULU, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF), parent company of Central Pacific Bank, will release its first quarter 2022 earnings on April 20, 2022, before the open of the New York Stock Exchange. Management will review the results by conference call and live audio webcast beginning at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Hawaii Time) on April 20, 2022.

Interested parties may listen to the conference by calling 1-844-200-6205 (access code: 544126), or by listening to the webcast on the company's investor relations website at http://ir.cpb.bank. A replay of the call will be available through May 18, 2022 by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (access code: 856811) and on the company's website.

About Central Pacific Financial Corp.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company with approximately $7.4 billion in assets as of December 31, 2021. Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 30 branches and 69 ATMs in the state of Hawaii. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.cpb.bank.

###

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/central-pacific-financial-corp-announces-conference-call-to-discuss-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-301519628.html

SOURCE Central Pacific Financial Corp.

