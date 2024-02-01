Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript January 31, 2024

Operator: Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Central Pacific Financial Corp. Fourth Quarter 2023 Conference Call [Operator Instructions]. This call is being recorded and will be available for replay shortly after its completion on the company's Web site at www.cpb.bank. And with that, I'd like to turn the call over to Ms. Dayna Matsumoto, Group Senior Vice President and Director of Finance and Accounting. Please go ahead.

Dayna Matsumoto: Thank you, Greg. And thank you all for joining us as we review the financial results of the fourth quarter of 2023 for Central Pacific Financial Corp. With me this morning are Arnold Martines, President and Chief Executive Officer; David Morimoto, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Anna Hu, Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer. We have prepared a supplemental slide presentation that provides additional details on our release and is available in the Investor Relations section of our website at cpb.bank. During the course of today's call, management may make forward-looking statements. While we believe these statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they involve risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.

For a complete discussion of the risks related to our forward-looking statements, please refer to Slide 2 of our presentation. And now I'll turn the call over to our President and CEO, Arnold Martines.

Arnold Martines: Thank you, Dayna, and aloha, everyone. We appreciate your interest in Central Pacific Financial Corp., and we are pleased to share with you our latest updates and results. We are proud of the recognition we recently received by Newsweek as one of the best regional banks in America for 2024. Also, in a few weeks, we will celebrate our 70th anniversary. It is an honor to lead this institution and continue our legacy of supporting the community. 2023 was another strong year for us as we successfully navigated the operating environment challenges while continuing to deliver solid results. We have a strong balance sheet and our balanced growth strategy positions us extremely well for the future. During the fourth quarter, we completed a few balance sheet repositioning transactions that were good opportunities to gain greater future returns and efficiencies.

We will continue to pursue similar opportunities that align with our strategy in 2024. The team will provide additional detail and insights on our fourth quarter financial and credit metrics, but let me start first with an update on the Hawaii market. The Hawaii tourism industry continues to do well with Maui visitors recovering faster than anticipated. In the month of December, visitor arrivals to Maui were 75% of the previous year and total statewide arrivals were 90% of pre-pandemic 2019. Statewide, visitors from Japan continued to increase, up 92% from a year ago but still lagging pre-pandemic levels at only 49% at 2019. Total visitor spending was $1.96 billion in December, down 1% from a year ago and up 12% from December 2019. Total hotel occupancy in December was 72%, up 0.7% from a year ago with an average daily rate of $428, down 3% from a year ago.

Hawaii statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.9% in December and continues to outperform the national unemployment rate of 3.7%. The University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization forecast the state unemployment rate to remain very low at 2.5% in 2024. Real estate values in Hawaii are consistently strong. In December, the Oahu median single family home price was $1 million and the median condo sales price was $510,000. Home sale volumes continue to be down year-over-year. But with mortgage rates recently declined slightly, we are starting to see an increase in contract signings, and with limited inventory, properties continue to move quickly in our market. Overall, we are optimistic about Hawaii's economic outlook. While the state faces some headwinds and uncertainty, Hawaii's economy is proving to be resilient and we hope to turn unfortunate events like the Maui wildfires, into opportunities to rebuild and to make our island communities stronger in the future.

I'll now turn the call over to David Morimoto, our Chief Financial Officer. David?

David Morimoto: Thank you, Arnold. Turning to our earnings results. Net income for the fourth quarter was $14.9 million or $0.55 per diluted share. Return on average assets was 0.79%, return on average equity was 12.55% and our efficiency ratio was 64.12%. At year end, our balance sheet reflected further strengthening of our liquidity position with higher levels of cash as we continue to be balanced with our loan growth. Our total loan portfolio decreased by $70 million or 1.3% sequential quarter, primarily due to us continuing to let our Mainland loan portfolio runoff and partially offset by growth in our Hawaii commercial real estate and C&I portfolios. Our total deposit portfolio decreased by $27 million or 0.4% sequential quarter as we ran off some higher cost government time deposits.

Total core deposits remained relatively flat despite some continued migration from demand deposits to CDs. From an average balance standpoint, the trends indicate the movement out of noninterest bearing DDA is continuing to slow. Net interest income for the fourth quarter was $51.1 million and decreased by $0.8 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to higher funding costs. The net interest margin was 2.84% in the fourth quarter, a decline of 4 basis points sequential quarter. Our total cost of deposits was 1.22% in the fourth quarter and our cycle-to-date total deposit repricing beta was 23%, which remains within our expectations. Our margin compression continues to narrow. And with that positive trend as well as the expected benefit from our pay fix receive float swap, we expect our NIM to trough in the first half of this year.

As Arnold mentioned, during the fourth quarter, we completed a balance sheet repositioning where we sold an office real estate building and utilized a $5.1 million pretax gain to improve prospective earnings through an investment portfolio restructuring of approximately $30 million at a loss of $1.9 million in a branch lease termination where we incurred a onetime charge of $2.3 million. Overall, the three nonrecurring transactions positions our balance sheet for improved future performance, which we estimate to be an increase to annual pretax income of $2 million. Fourth quarter other operating income was $15.2 million, which includes the aforementioned gain on office sale and investment portfolio restructuring loss. Additionally, we had higher BOLI income in the fourth quarter, which was driven by the equity market rally and offset by higher deferred compensation expense.

Other operating expenses totaled $42.5 million in the fourth quarter and included the charge on the early branch lease termination. Our effective tax rate declined to 22.3% in the fourth quarter, primarily due to higher tax exempt only income. Going forward, we expect our normalized effective tax rate to be 24% to 25%. During the fourth quarter, we did not repurchase any shares. Finally, our Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share, payable on March 15th to shareholders of record on February 29th. Our Board of Directors also authorized a new share repurchase plan to repurchase up to $20 million of our common stock in 2024. I'll now turn the call over to Anna Hu, our Chief Credit Officer. Anna?

Anna Hu: Thank you, David. Our asset quality remained strong in the fourth quarter with nonperforming assets at 9 basis points of total assets and criticized loans decreasing to 0.92% of total loans. Our loan portfolio continues to be well diversified by loan type and industry sector. Over 75% of the loan portfolio is real estate secured with a weighted average loan-to-value of 62%. Our commercial real estate portfolio represents 25% of total loans and is diversified across all asset types with 8% of outstanding balances in this portfolio maturing in 2024. Our commercial real estate office and retail exposure remains low at 3.5% and 4.8% of total loans respectively. The office portfolio has a weighted average loan-to-value of 56% and 71 weighted average months to maturity.

The retail portfolio has a weighted average loan-to-value of 64% and 61 weighted average months to maturity. Our loan exposure to the Lahaina Maui area was $111 million or 2% of total loans before the August wildfire. Since then, balances have paid down slightly to $103 million or 1.9% of total loans as of December 31st. We estimate that $90 million or 87% of the total Lahaina Maui loans outstanding were not directly impacted by the wildfire and $11 million or 11% that were directly impacted have sufficient insurance and land value coverage. We are monitoring the remaining $2 million of Lahaina loans, which includes primarily consumer unsecured and small business loans. The US Mainland loan portfolio continued to decline during the fourth quarter due to the continued runoff in the Mainland consumer portfolio to $308 million or 5.7% of total loans as of December 31st compared to $452 million a year ago.

Net charge-offs were $5.5 million for the fourth quarter, which equates to 41 basis points annualized as a percent of average loans. The increase in net charge-offs were primarily from our Mainland consumer portfolio. This portfolio continues to run off as new purchases remain on hold as a prudent measure. With that said, we believe that our losses in this portfolio have peaked and will improve going forward. Overall, our loan portfolio remains solid. Our allowance for credit losses was $63.9 million or 1.18% of outstanding loans. In the fourth quarter, we recorded a $5 million provision for credit losses on loans primarily due to net charge-offs. Additionally, we recorded a $0.3 million credit to the provision for unfunded commitments for a total provision for credit losses of $4.7 million during the quarter.

Overall, our strong risk management culture and conservative underwriting policies continue to serve us well. Our loan portfolio credit quality remains strong and we continue to monitor the economic environment closely. Now I'll turn the call back to Arnold. Arnold?

Arnold Martines: Thank you, Anna. In summary, we are pleased with our progress and results for 2023. We believe, with our strong liquidity, capital and credit, we are well positioned to continue to deliver results with a focus on our mission of serving our customers and the broader community. As we celebrate our 70 years of serving Hawaii this year, I want to thank you for your continued support and confidence in our organization. At this time, we'll be happy to address any questions you may have.

