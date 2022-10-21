CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS OF $16.7 MILLION

Net income of $16.7 million, or $0.61 per diluted share for the quarter.

ROA of 0.91% and ROE of 14.49% for the quarter.

Total loans of $5.42 billion increased by $120.6 million, or 2.3% (9.2% annualized) in the third quarter.

Net interest income increased by $2.4 million, or 4.5% from the previous quarter.

Net interest margin of 3.17% increased by 12 bps from the previous quarter.

Board of Directors approved quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share.

Arnold Martines, current President and Chief Operating Officer announced to succeed Paul Yonamine as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2023.

HONOLULU, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF) (the "Company"), parent company of Central Pacific Bank (the "Bank" or "CPB"), today reported net income for the third quarter of 2022 of $16.7 million, or fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.61.

"We continued to execute well in the third quarter as reflected in our strong earnings, loan growth and expanding net interest margin," said Paul Yonamine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "While the broader economy is presenting challenges for the entire financial services industry, Hawaii has outperformed the nation during past recessions. Additionally, Central Pacific is well-positioned with solid asset quality and capital."

"We are pleased with our third quarter performance as our teams continue to work hard to meet our customers' needs. We continue to develop our digital and Banking-as-a-Service initiatives as a key part of our long-term strategic goal to build robust digital channels," said Arnold Martines, President and Chief Operating Officer.

Yesterday, the Company announced the promotion of Martines to Chief Executive Officer of both the Company and the Bank, succeeding Yonamine who will become Chairman Emeritus of the Company and the Bank, as well as an advisor to Martines. Also, Catherine Ngo, presently Executive Vice Chair, will become Chair of the Board of Directors of both the Company and the Bank. All changes will be effective January 1, 2023. In commenting on the changes, Yonamine said, "I have had four great years at Central Pacific Bank and have accomplished all of my strategic goals for the Company and the Bank, including our RISE 2020 program with the $40 million renovation of our Central Pacific Plaza headquarters, our online, mobile and ATM upgrades and our total corporate rebrand. These accomplishments have put us on a solid path to becoming a digital-first bank to help us excel in the rapidly changing banking paradigm. I'd like to express my appreciation to the Board, Arnold, David and Catherine, for their partnership and support the past four years. I expect us to continue on our current path and can think of no better banker anywhere than Arnold Martines to lead this great institution into the future."

In commenting on the changes, Martines, who will also be named to the Board of Directors of the Company and the Bank, said, "It is my honor and privilege to lead Central Pacific Bank. We are an organization with strong core values and a solid digital roadmap for the future, thanks to Paul and Catherine. We intend to stay true to our founders and continue their legacy of focusing on serving the needs of our customers, by providing exceptional service while leveraging new technologies to provide the ultimate in convenience and value."

Earnings Highlights

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $55.4 million, an increase of $2.4 million, or 4.5% from the prior quarter, and a decrease of $0.7 million, or 1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 3.17%, an increase of 12 basis points ("bps") from the prior quarter and a decrease of 14 bps from the year-ago quarter. The year-ago quarter included $8.6 million in net PPP interest income and fees, compared to $0.7 million in the current quarter.

The sequential quarter increase in net interest income and net interest margin is primarily due to higher asset yields and continued strong loan growth. Additional information on average balances, interest income and expenses and yields and rates is presented in Tables 4 and 5.

In the third quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.4 million, compared to a provision of $1.0 million in the previous quarter and a release of the credit loss reserves of $2.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

Other operating income for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $9.6 million, compared to $17.1 million in the previous quarter and $10.3 million in the year-ago quarter. The decrease from the previous quarter was primarily due to the $8.5 million gain on sale of restricted Class B common stock of Visa, Inc. last quarter. Additional information on other operating income is presented in Table 3.

Other operating expense for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $42.0 million, compared to $45.3 million in the previous quarter and $41.3 million in the year-ago quarter. The decrease in other operating expense from the previous quarter was primarily due to a non-cash settlement charge of $4.9 million for the termination of the Company's defined benefit pension plan (included in other) last quarter. Additional information on other operating expense is presented in Table 3.

The efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2022 was 64.62%, compared to 64.68% in the previous quarter and 62.32% in the year-ago quarter.

The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2022 was 26.2%, compared to 26.0% in the previous quarter and 24.7% in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets at September 30, 2022 of $7.34 billion increased by $38.5 million, or 0.5% from $7.30 billion at June 30, 2022, and increased by $39.4 million, or 0.5% from $7.30 billion at September 30, 2021.

Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs, at September 30, 2022 of $5.42 billion increased by $120.6 million, or 2.3% from $5.30 billion at June 30, 2022, and increased by $376.4 million, or 7.5%, from $5.05 billion at September 30, 2021. Loans by type and geographic distribution are summarized in Table 6.

Total deposits at September 30, 2022 of $6.56 billion decreased by $65.6 million or 1.0% from $6.62 billion at June 30, 2022, but increased by $40.6 million, or 0.6%, from $6.52 billion at September 30, 2021. Core deposits, which include demand deposits, savings and money market deposits and time deposits up to $250,000, totaled $6.04 billion at September 30, 2022, and decreased by $119.3 million from June 30, 2022. Core deposit and total deposit balances are summarized in Table 7.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2022 totaled $4.2 million, or 0.06% of total assets, compared to $5.0 million, or 0.07% of total assets at June 30, 2022, and $7.2 million, or 0.10% of total assets at September 30, 2021. Additional information on nonperforming assets, past due and restructured loans is presented in Table 8.

Net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2022 totaled $1.6 million, compared to net charge-offs of $1.0 million in the previous quarter, and net charge-offs of $0.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

The allowance for credit losses, as a percentage of total loans at September 30, 2022 was 1.19%, compared to 1.23% at June 30, 2022, and 1.48% at September 30, 2021. Additional information on net charge-offs and recoveries and the allowance for credit losses is presented in Table 9.

Capital

Total shareholders' equity was $438.5 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $455.1 million and $555.4 million at June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively. The decline in shareholders' equity was primarily due to an increase in unrealized losses on our available-for-sale investment securities portfolio which flow through accumulated other comprehensive income, and were driven by the rising interest rate environment.

During the third quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 218,000 shares of common stock, at a total cost of $4.9 million, or an average cost per share of $22.33. As of September 30, 2022, $15.2 million remained available for repurchase under the Company's share repurchase program.

At September 30, 2022, the Company's leverage capital, tier 1 risk-based capital, total risk-based capital, and common equity tier 1 ratios were 8.7%, 11.5%, 13.7%, and 10.6%, respectively, compared to 8.6%, 11.6%, 13.9%, and 10.7%, respectively, at June 30, 2022.

On October 20, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share on its outstanding common shares. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2022.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host a conference call today at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Hawaii Time) to discuss the quarterly results. Individuals are encouraged to listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting the investor relations page of the Company's website at http://ir.cpb.bank. Alternatively, investors may participate in the live call by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (access code: 420241). A playback of the call will be available through November 21, 2022 by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (access code: 996439) and on the Company's website. Information which may be discussed in the conference call is provided in an earnings supplement presentation on the Company's website at http://ir.cpb.bank.

About Central Pacific Financial Corp.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company with approximately $7.34 billion in assets as of September 30, 2022. Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 27 branches and 65 ATMs in the state of Hawaii. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.cpb.bank.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) TABLE 1



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Sep 30, except for per share amounts)

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

2022

2021 CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENT



























Net interest income

$ 55,365

$ 52,978

$ 50,935

$ 53,096

$ 56,086

$ 159,278

$ 157,951 Provision (credit) for credit losses

362

989

(3,195)

(7,692)

(2,635)

(1,844)

(6,899) Total other operating income

9,629

17,138

9,551

11,566

10,253

36,318

31,494 Total other operating expense

41,998

45,349

38,205

42,422

41,345

125,552

120,624 Income tax expense

5,919

6,184

6,038

7,605

6,814

18,141

18,153 Net income

16,715

17,594

19,438

22,327

20,815

53,747

57,567 Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.61

$ 0.64

$ 0.70

$ 0.80

$ 0.74

$ 1.96

$ 2.05 Diluted earnings per common share

0.61

0.64

0.70

0.80

0.74

1.94

2.03 Dividends declared per common share

0.26

0.26

0.26

0.25

0.24

0.78

0.71





























PERFORMANCE RATIOS



























Return on average assets (ROA) [1]

0.91 %

0.96 %

1.06 %

1.22 %

1.15 %

0.98 %

1.10 % Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE) [1]

14.49

14.93

14.44

16.05

14.82

14.62

13.82 Average shareholders' equity to average assets

6.30

6.45

7.34

7.61

7.79

6.69

7.93 Efficiency ratio [2]

64.62

64.68

63.16

65.61

62.32

64.19

63.67 Net interest margin (NIM) [1]

3.17

3.05

2.97

3.08

3.31

3.06

3.22 Dividend payout ratio [3]

42.62

40.63

37.14

31.25

32.43

40.21

34.98





























SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES



























Average loans, including loans held for sale

$ 5,355,088

$ 5,221,300

$ 5,114,260

$ 5,073,069

$ 5,022,909

$ 5,231,098

$ 5,070,993 Average interest-earning assets

6,991,773

6,982,556

6,932,649

6,890,829

6,761,643

6,969,326

6,559,740 Average assets

7,320,751

7,309,939

7,341,850

7,315,325

7,210,210

7,323,596

6,998,034 Average deposits

6,535,321

6,626,462

6,581,593

6,536,826

6,424,768

6,580,502

6,219,372 Average interest-bearing liabilities

4,538,893

4,442,172

4,429,114

4,407,612

4,326,589

4,470,461

4,247,745 Average shareholders' equity

461,328

471,420

538,601

556,462

561,606

490,140

555,264































[1] ROA and ROE are annualized based on a 30/360 day convention. Annualized net interest income and expense in theNIM calculation are based on the day count interest payment conventions at the interest-earning asset or interest-bearing liability level (ie. 30/360, actual/actual) [2] Efficiency ratio is defined as total operating expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total other operating income) [3] Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per share divided by diluted earnings per share







