Central Vacuum Systems Market to Reach $675 Million by 2027. Green Cleaning Technologies Creating Enormous Opportunities - Arizton
The global central vacuum systems market was valued at $371 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $675 million by 2027.
Chicago, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the central vacuum systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5%. during 2022-2027. Rapid industrialization, adoption of energy-efficient, and sustainable resource dependence are the major factors that are driving the market growth.
Central Vacuum Systems Market Report Scope
REPORT ATTRIBUTES
DETAILS
MARKET SIZE (2021)
$371 Million
MARKET SIZE (2027)
$675 Million
CAGR
10.5% (2021-2027)
BASE YEAR
2021
FORECAST YEAR
2022-2027
MARKET SEGMENTS
Installation, Capacity, Type, and End-User
GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS
Europe, North America, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
COUNTRIES COVERED
Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Greece, Switzerland, Denmark, US, Canada, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, South Africa, and Kuwait
With the ongoing trend, green technologies are gaining traction in the global market. Several non-residential setups, as well as residential complexes, are incorporating green cleaning technologies that have a minimal impact on the environment. Such cleaning practices promote the use of green-certified non-toxic cleaning agents. Apart from the conventional vacuum, scrubber, and sweepers, steam cleaners have gained traction in several commercial and residential segments and pose tough competition to central vacuum systems. Manufacturers are investing in R&D facilities to produce sustainable cleaning products to provide continuous improvement in customer-centric products. The level of R&D investment by the market vendors is expected to remain high in the future.
Key Insights
Ground-mounted central vacuum systems accounted for the highest share compared to wall-mounted, as these have high suction power and can run for a longer time.
The rising need for high capacities in large commercial spaces is growing the demand for >6,000 sq. ft central vacuum systems in comparison to <3,000 sq. ft and 3,000 to 6,000 sq. ft capacities.
Non-residential spaces that include commercial, industrial, hospitality, and healthcare areas are driving the demand for central vacuum systems compared to residential spaces.
Europe is dominating the global central vacuum systems market due to the wide presence of well-established manufacturers and the growing need to improve indoor air quality.
Key Offerings
Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027
Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis of installation, capacity, type, end-user, and geography
Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 42 other prominent vendors
Central Vacuum Systems Market Segmentation Analysis
Market Segmentation by Installation
Ground Mounted
Wall Mounted
Market Segmentation by Capacity
Less than 3,000 SQ. FT
3,000 TO 6,000 SQ. FT
More than 6,000 SQ. FT
Market Segmentation by Type
Bagless
Bag
Market Segmentation by End-User
Non-Residential
Industrial
Hospitality
Healthcare
Commercial
Others
Residential
Market Segmentation by Geography
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Netherlands
Greece
Switzerland
Denmark
North America
US
Canada
APAC
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Chile
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Turkey
South Africa
Kuwait
Competitive Landscape
The present scenario is driving vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence. Many international players are expected to expand their reach worldwide during the forecast period. Global vendors are facing intense competition from regional and local vendors as they have strong collaborations with large builders, contractors, and commercial spaces compared to global vendors. However, many international players are expected to broaden their reach, especially in the fast-developing countries of the APAC region, to enhance their market share.
Key Vendors
Trovac Industries
Drainvac
Nuera Air
Nilfisk Group
Busch
Other Prominent Vendors
AirVac Luft & Vacuumteknik
ALFAVAC Central Vacuum Systems
Allaway Oy
Allegro Central Vacuum Systems
Altomech
American Vacuum Company
Aqua-Air
AutoVac
Becker Pumps
BGS General
Broan-NuTone
BVC EBS Distribution
CentralVac International
Crossvac Central Vacuum Systems
Delfin
Dint-Tech Control
Disan
DU-PUY
Dynavac
Elek Trends Productions NV
Gary's VACUFLO
Halton Group
Homevac Technologies
H-P Products
Johnny Vac
Lindsay Manufacturing
ME Universal Engineering & Trading
Medikar
Nadair
National Turbine
Ness Corporation
Powerex
Prolux
Republic Manufacturing
RGS Vacuum Systems
RhinoVac
Ruwac USA
Santoni Electric
Soliroc Metal
Techtronic Industries
Toshniwal
VAC-U-MAX
Explore our industrial machinery profile to know more about the industry.
