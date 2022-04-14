Central Vacuum Systems Market to Reach $675 Million by 2027. Green Cleaning Technologies Creating Enormous Opportunities - Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

The global central vacuum systems market was valued at $371 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $675 million by 2027.

Chicago, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the central vacuum systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5%. during 2022-2027. Rapid industrialization, adoption of energy-efficient, and sustainable resource dependence are the major factors that are driving the market growth.



Central Vacuum Systems Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS MARKET SIZE (2021) $371 Million MARKET SIZE (2027) $675 Million CAGR 10.5% (2021-2027) BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Installation, Capacity, Type, and End-User GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS Europe, North America, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa COUNTRIES COVERED Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Greece, Switzerland, Denmark, US, Canada, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, South Africa, and Kuwait

With the ongoing trend, green technologies are gaining traction in the global market. Several non-residential setups, as well as residential complexes, are incorporating green cleaning technologies that have a minimal impact on the environment. Such cleaning practices promote the use of green-certified non-toxic cleaning agents. Apart from the conventional vacuum, scrubber, and sweepers, steam cleaners have gained traction in several commercial and residential segments and pose tough competition to central vacuum systems. Manufacturers are investing in R&D facilities to produce sustainable cleaning products to provide continuous improvement in customer-centric products. The level of R&D investment by the market vendors is expected to remain high in the future.

Key Insights

Ground-mounted central vacuum systems accounted for the highest share compared to wall-mounted, as these have high suction power and can run for a longer time.

The rising need for high capacities in large commercial spaces is growing the demand for >6,000 sq. ft central vacuum systems in comparison to <3,000 sq. ft and 3,000 to 6,000 sq. ft capacities.

Non-residential spaces that include commercial, industrial, hospitality, and healthcare areas are driving the demand for central vacuum systems compared to residential spaces.

Europe is dominating the global central vacuum systems market due to the wide presence of well-established manufacturers and the growing need to improve indoor air quality.

Key Offerings

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis of installation, capacity, type, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 42 other prominent vendors

Central Vacuum Systems Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Segmentation by Installation

Ground Mounted

Wall Mounted

Market Segmentation by Capacity

Less than 3,000 SQ. FT

3,000 TO 6,000 SQ. FT

More than 6,000 SQ. FT



Market Segmentation by Type

Bagless

Bag

Market Segmentation by End-User

Non-Residential Industrial Hospitality Healthcare Commercial Others

Residential



Market Segmentation by Geography

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Netherlands Greece Switzerland Denmark

North America US Canada

APAC China Japan South Korea Australia India Thailand Malaysia

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Turkey South Africa Kuwait



Competitive Landscape

The present scenario is driving vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence. Many international players are expected to expand their reach worldwide during the forecast period. Global vendors are facing intense competition from regional and local vendors as they have strong collaborations with large builders, contractors, and commercial spaces compared to global vendors. However, many international players are expected to broaden their reach, especially in the fast-developing countries of the APAC region, to enhance their market share.

Key Vendors

Trovac Industries

Drainvac

Nuera Air

Nilfisk Group

Busch



Other Prominent Vendors

AirVac Luft & Vacuumteknik

ALFAVAC Central Vacuum Systems

Allaway Oy

Allegro Central Vacuum Systems

Altomech

American Vacuum Company

Aqua-Air

AutoVac

Becker Pumps

BGS General

Broan-NuTone

BVC EBS Distribution

CentralVac International

Crossvac Central Vacuum Systems

Delfin

Dint-Tech Control

Disan

DU-PUY

Dynavac

Elek Trends Productions NV

Gary's VACUFLO

Halton Group

Homevac Technologies

H-P Products

Johnny Vac

Lindsay Manufacturing

ME Universal Engineering & Trading

Medikar

Nadair

National Turbine

Ness Corporation

Powerex

Prolux

Republic Manufacturing

RGS Vacuum Systems

RhinoVac

Ruwac USA

Santoni Electric

Soliroc Metal

Techtronic Industries

Toshniwal

VAC-U-MAX

Explore our industrial machinery profile to know more about the industry.

