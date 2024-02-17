Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) is definitely on the radar of institutional investors who own 41% of the company

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies Central Valley Community Bancorp's stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

A total of 14 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Insiders have bought recently

If you want to know who really controls Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 41% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Central Valley Community Bancorp.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Central Valley Community Bancorp?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Central Valley Community Bancorp's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

It looks like hedge funds own 9.7% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Our data shows that Fourthstone LLC is the largest shareholder with 9.7% of shares outstanding. Louis McMurray is the second largest shareholder owning 5.2% of common stock, and BlackRock, Inc. holds about 4.9% of the company stock.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 51% of the ownership is controlled by the top 14 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Central Valley Community Bancorp

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Central Valley Community Bancorp. It has a market capitalization of just US$219m, and insiders have US$36m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 32% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Central Valley Community Bancorp. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Central Valley Community Bancorp better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Central Valley Community Bancorp that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

