Central Valley Community Bancorp's (NASDAQ:CVCY) Dividend Will Be $0.12

The board of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 19th of May, with investors receiving $0.12 per share. This means that the annual payment will be 3.2% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Central Valley Community Bancorp's stock price has reduced by 32% in the last 3 months, which is not ideal for investors and can explain a sharp increase in the dividend yield.

Central Valley Community Bancorp's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time.

Central Valley Community Bancorp has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Using data from its latest earnings report, Central Valley Community Bancorp's payout ratio sits at 20%, an extremely comfortable number that shows that it can pay its dividend.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 0.3%. But if the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio could be 23%, which we would consider to be quite comfortable looking forward, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.20 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.48. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.1% over that duration. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. We are encouraged to see that Central Valley Community Bancorp has grown earnings per share at 15% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Central Valley Community Bancorp's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like Central Valley Community Bancorp's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Central Valley Community Bancorp that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

