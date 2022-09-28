U.S. markets open in 2 hours 31 minutes

Central Venous Catheter Market to Garner US$ 5.1 Bn by 2032 Owing to Advanced Medical Infrastructure over the Forecast Period | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The U.S. will continue to dominate the global central venous catheters market during the forecast period, accounting for the largest market share of around 40.5% in 2022. The market for central venous catheter is set to gain pace at a CAGR of 5.2% through the forecast years, within the U.S.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global central venous catheter market is predicted to exhibit lucrative growth opportunities between 2022 and 2032, with a robust CAGR of 5.1%. The global market touched US$ 2.9 Bn in 2021 and is expected to enjoy a valuation of US$ 3.1 Bn by the end of 2022. Owing to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and cancers, the overall demand for central venous catheters is anticipated to increase with a total valuation of US$ 5.1 Bn by 2032.

As compared to the historical analysis of the global central venous catheter market, the CAGR registered was about 4.9% from 2012 to 2021. The present forecast period registered a growth of 5.1% from 2022 to 2032. The rising usage of central venous catheters across healthcare facilities for giving fluids, blood, or medications to critically ill patients is a key factor driving growth in the global central venous catheter market.

Central venous catheters are delicately placed in veins in the neck, groin, chest, or through veins in the arms in order to ease the delivery of fluids and therapies. This device is useful for patients who are unable to eat food or medicine through their mouths. Therefore, the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease and chronic kidney disease, along with the growing need for prolonged intravenous therapies in critically ill patients, will continue to boost the demand for venous catheters during the forecast period.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-949

Key Takeaways

  • There is a surge in the demand for various types of central venous catheter products due to which key manufacturers are investing in focusing on research and development to introduce better and more efficient products. Owing to these factors are likely to boost the growth throughout the forecast period.

  • Widespread technological advancements and the adoption of high-tech equipment in medical procedures and medical device insertions are bringing the central venous catheter market into the limelight. Increased usage of ultrasound-guided insertions has proved to improve the safety and effectiveness of CVC placement and helped in reducing the complications associated with the procedure.

  • More accessibility to product-based solutions, such as quality control and infection prevention guidelines has further fueled growth in the market resulting in a hike in the overall revenue growth of the global central venous catheter market.

  • The growth in the central venous catheter market is driven by the global burden of diseases, increasing expendable income, and the rising awareness of the adoption of surgical procedures for managing illnesses.

  • On the basis of product category, the non-tunneled catheter sub-segment accounts for about 77.0% of the total market share and is likely to retain its dominance during the forecast period. In order to efficiently care for critically ill patients, central venous catheter insertion is a routine and frequently required procedure.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent market players are focusing on upgrading their product portfolios by launching new and more advanced products. Besides this, they are increasingly showing interest in adopting different approaches and strategies including partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to improve their revenue share and expand their global presence.

Key Companies Profiled: Angio Dynamics, C.R. Bard, Teleflex Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Kimal Healthcare, Comed B.V., Medtronic Plc, Smiths Medical, Vygon (UK) Ltd, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical Incorporated, Medical Components, Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG

Read Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/central-venous-catheter-market

More Insights into the Central Venous Catheter Market

The U.S. will continue to dominate with its presence in the global central venous catheters market during the forecast period, accounting for the largest market share of around 40.5% in 2022. The growth is attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the high adoption of central venous catheter insertions, and the strong presence of some of the leading medical device giants.

Over a period of time, there has been a significant rise in chronic diseases like cancer and heart disease in the U.S. With the presence of developed healthcare infrastructure and insurance and reimbursement policies for standard medical procedures, the market for central venous catheters accelerated at a CAGR of 5.2% through the forecast years, within the U.S.

Key Market Segments Covered in Central Venous Catheter Industry Research

By Product:

  • Dialysis Catheters

  • PICC Catheters

  • Implantable Port

  • CVC Catheters

By Property:

  • Anti-microbial Catheter

  • Non Anti-Microbial Catheter

By Design:

  • Single Lumen

  • Double Lumen

  • Multiple Lumen

By End User:

  • Hospitals

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

  • Dialysis Centers

  • Specialty Clinics & Others

Use promo code ->> FMITODAY to get flat 20% discount

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand Side Trends

  1.3. Supply Side Trends

  1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

  2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

  3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

  3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

  4.1. Promotional Strategies, By Key Manufacturers

  4.2. Key Regulations

  4.3. Value Chain Analysis

  4.4. Regulatory Impositions

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Domain

Catheter-Directed Thrombolysis Market Size: Catheter-directed thrombolysis market is valued at US$ 432.0 Million in 2022. The market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% and is anticipated to be valued at US$ 814.0 Million by 2032.

Vascular Closure Devices Market Share: Vascular closure devices market is set to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, totalling a valuation of ~US$ 2.4 Bn by 2032.

Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Market Trends: Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Market is expected to exceed US$ 1.53 Bn by 2022.

Neurointerventional Devices Market Growth: Neurointerventional devices market is expected to project a significant growth CAGR value of about 4.7% from 2022 to 2030

Catheter Systems Market Analysis: Catheter systems market is expected to be valued at US$ 18.8 Bn in 2022, and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% to be valued at US$ 42.5 Bn from 2022 to 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com  


