Central Venous Catheters Market to Record Growth of USD138 Mn between 2021 and 2025 | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Central Venous Catheters Market by Product, Design, End-user, Property, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
The potential central venous catheters market growth between 2021 and 2025 is USD 138.10 million. The market will be progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Download this Continuous Venous Catheters Market Report to uncover new strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Asahi Kasei Corp., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Cook Medical LLC, Edwards Lifesciences Corp., ISOMed, Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd., Smiths Medical Inc., Teleflex Inc., and Vygon SA are some of the major market participants. Although the high prevalence of chronic disorders will offer immense growth opportunities, central line complications will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Central Venous Catheters Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Central Venous Catheters Market is segmented as below:

  • Geography

  • Product

  • End-user

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the central venous catheters market. Download a free sample here.

Central Venous Catheters Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our central venous catheters market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the introduction of healthcare reforms and safety guidelines as one of the prime reasons driving the central venous catheters market growth during the next few years.

Central Venous Catheters Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Central Venous Catheters Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Central Venous Catheters Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Gain access to our repository of 17,000+ market research reports instantly for Benchmarking your Marketing Strategies to lead among competitors.
Technavio's Subscription Platform

Central Venous Catheters Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist central venous catheters market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the central venous catheters market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the central venous catheters market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of central venous catheters market vendors

Related Reports on Healthcare Include:
Global Hemodialysis Catheters Market - Global hemodialysis catheters market is segmented by product (long-term hemodialysis catheters and short-term hemodialysis catheters) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Cardiovascular Catheters Market - Global cardiovascular catheters market is segmented by Product (Cardiovascular therapeutic catheters and Cardiovascular diagnostic catheters) and Geography (Asia, North America, Europe, and ROW).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Central Venous Catheters Market Report Coverage:

Report Coverage

Details

Base Year

2020

Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021

2.34%

Forecast Period

2021 to 2025

CAGR

Accelerating at 3%

Historical Data

2017 to 2021

No. of Pages

120

Exhibits

101

Incremental growth

$ 138.10 Million

Segments covered

Product; End-user; Geography

By Product

By End-user

By Region

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/central-venous-catheters-market-to-record-growth-of-usd138-mn-between-2021-and-2025--technavio-301387886.html

SOURCE Technavio

